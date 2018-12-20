Fashion
2018 has been a wild, exhausting year, and we've been busy working 24/7 at PAPER to create some of the Internet's most memorable moments. With the sea of content produced everyday online, you've likely missed a few of our favorite stories, so we've organized 100 reads to keep you busy over the holiday, while our offices close for the week and we rightfully take a damn break. Dive into some highlights, below, and get ready for 2019.

If you're into sex...

Photography: Maddalena Arcelloni

If you're into comebacks...

Photography: Zoey Grossman

If you're into second chances...

Photography: Brian Ziff

If you're into food and drinks...

If you're into legends...

Photography: Oscar Ouk

If you're into fashun...

Photography: Max Papendieck

If you're into drag queens...

Photography: Oscar Ouk

If you're into breakout musicians...

Photography: Charlotte Rutherford

If you're into reality stars...

Photography: Oscar Ouk

If you're into Hollywood...

Photography: Mat+Kat

If you're into sports (all 10 of you)....

Photography: Micaiah Carter

If you're into educating your family...

Photography: Jason Bell

If you're into Internet stars...

Photography: Natasha Wilson

If you're into weed...

Photography: Sergiy Barchuk

If you're into revelations...

Photography: Natalia Mantini

If you're into technology...

Illustration: Austin Call

If you're into art...

Photography: John Edmonds

If you're into pop stars...

Photography: Carin Backoff

If you're into beauty...

Photography: Hannah Diamond

If you're into nightlife...

Photo courtesy of Red Bull Music Presents

