PAPER's Fashion Week Party - A Wig-Tastic SKULLPANDA Takeover At PUBLIC Hotel

PAPER kicked off New York Fashion Week at PUBLIC Hotel with a party that everyone's still talking about.

POP MART was there to celebrate with us, bringing SKULLPANDA's latest collaboration with My Little Pony to life in a night that mixed K-pop royalty with the kind of chaos that only happens when fashion week goes full tilt — surprise performances included. For those unfamiliar with SKULLPANDAs, they are POP MART’s second most popular character, only eclipsed by LABUBU.

The newly minted SKULLPANDA x My Little Pony pieces lined the skyline space, turning the venue into a candy-colored dreamscape. But the real scene-stealer? The custom wig wall where guests eagerly congregated, matching their hair to their SKULLPANDAs before hitting the dance floor. Phones were out, wigs were on and the vibe was unhinged. How very PAPER.

The drink pours of the night at the bar, you ask? “Break the Internet,” “Coolest Person,” and “Cover Worthy.” As guests walked down the huge mirrored corridors of the space, they passed stars like KJ Apa, Rickey Thompson, Anna Delvey and Selah Marley, all there chatting and dancing amongst friends. Dennis Free opened up the dancefloor for the night with his Twilight Sparkle SKULLPANDA seated firmly on the DJ booth. Then PAPER President Jason Ve set it off with a short dancefloor toast, before dropping the night's first surprise: Yuqi from K-pop powerhouse i-dle. He gifted her a SKULLPANDA MLP on the spot as the room lost it. Back on the floor, she vibed and danced with the crowd to i-dle’s newest single "MONO" featuring Skaiwater. Pure PAPER.