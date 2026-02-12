Posh and Becks Forever

Prior to her recent tabloid mentions for allegedly being the world's worst mother-in-law and apparently a rather “inappropriate” dancer, Victoria Beckham, otherwise known as Posh Spice, has been a fixation of the pop culture zeitgeist for decades.

Apart from strutting around the world on tour in the biggest girl group ever or being the original WAG, the icon has also been a purveyor of fashion and a cultural figurehead throughout her three-decade career. Posh has yet to meet a subpar fit, even in her earliest pap pics covered in skin-tight leather Gucci dresses and a mean eyebrow highlight; she always looks so put together. As a self-described control freak, being deliberate with the clothes she wore early on paid off. Sleek, sexy monochromatic silhouettes paired with a fierce mug shaped the world’s perception of her, with ensembles that live up to her Spice Girl moniker.

I truly do not think anyone else could pull off that blonde bob-pixie hybrid, or wear matching all purple outfits with your husband and baby on your wedding day.

VB exists to me in the same way in which style is cyclical; every few years, a new generation of internet fashion junkies discovers her beautiful array of paparazzi pics and her endless appearances on Getty Images. Personal favorites are her ski trip to the Swiss Alps in 2004, where she wears quite possibly the most oversized Dior sunglasses ever while barreling down a mountain. Iconic? Yes, of course. What else did we expect from the woman who doesn’t smile out of “responsibility to the fashion community.” Still, her extensive lifespan as an it-girl is rarified.

Despite her massive wardrobe evolution over the years, she's consistently retained her spot as a style inspiration on various aesthetic accounts without ever really trying. These accounts love to pick one celebrity, or one series of photos from an event, reposting them to hell and back. Think “Kate Moss against a car enjoying sun” or a captioned still from Sex and The City. One would be hard-pressed to scroll on any of these pages without seeing at least one Posh and Becks pic, probably captioned something like “me and who?” Or that bizarre wax figure nativity recreation with Victoria and David as Mary and Joseph, and Kylie Minogue as a fairy floating above them that recirculates every holiday season. The internet loves a good candid photo, let alone one where you and your equally hot husband are wearing matching outfits.

There’s just something timeless about a beautiful couple, especially those who are chic worldwide celebrities. Which leads to the latest iteration of the Beckhams' online aesthetic resurgence: “no swag gap couples.” If one searches up “no swag-gap” on TikTok, there’s a significant chance a pap pic of Victoria and David will make an appearance. Videos featuring the pair's street style with thick text and loud music, followed by frequent appearances of Keira Knightley and Jamie Doran or Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Icons in their own right, just looking damn good together. Of course, two of the hottest Brits, with admittedly sick jobs, decked out in Burberry no less, would be the standard for anyone hoping to close said "swag gap."

Admittedly, there's nothing funnier than when couples treat each other as fashion accessories, coordinating outfits and dressing each other up, really. Just cool people dating cool people. Amidst the countless essays and deep dives on Gen Z’s relationship crisis, one thing appears to be clear: the ultimate goal is to have “no swag-gap.” For some reason it seems like everything regarding relationships feels embarrassing to us, this innate desire to have a partner one can show off, and not have to worry about them being a poor reflection on you. To these people, love seems more like a status symbol than ever. They have no fear of outdressing their partner, or having to pull up an Instagram and scroll through posts while reaffirming to their friends that “he looks better in person.” Everyone wants to meet their vibe match. Think about Nicole Kidman when she was with Tom Cruise; this striking, tall beauty and her now-ex husband looking a mess beside her. (At least according to Gen Z.)

Really, there is something so special and silly about celebrity style that gains a second life through online admiration. People who may have never heard their song, or watched their movie, but have reposted a red carpet look of theirs ten times over like: “me n who?” Girls who may not know Posh by name but who have pinned her airport outfits on their “Fashion” board. They love Posh and Becks for what they’re wearing, not who’s wearing it.