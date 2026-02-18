Inside PAPER’s Lunar New Year Celebration with Johnnie Walker Blue Label at W Union Square
Story By Daniel Anderson
Feb 18, 2026
This past Wednesday, the bustle of New York Fashion Week shifted its rhythms from the runways and toward the East, as the city’s creative vanguard descended upon The Living Room at W New York – Union Square for a special first. PAPER’s first annual Lunar New Year Celebration arrived as a high-octane tribute to the Year of the Fire Horse, an elemental cycle defined by a blazing independence and a bold, irrepressible spirit that mirrored the energy of the room.
At the center of it all was designer Robert Wun in attendance, whose collaboration with Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky served as the night's artistic anchor. This year’s showpiece was the stunning Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year: Year of the Horse Limited Edition Bottle. For its 13th annual release, Wun reimagined the iconic blue bottle to feature a surging horse alongside a sartorial figure draped in Robert Wun couture.
With a line snaking down the block and the house at full capacity, the inaugural night was a powerful declaration of Asian excellence and a significant milestone for PAPER. "This has honestly been a dream of mine — to create a moment like this and bring together a room full of Asian excellence and friends," PAPER President Jason Ve shared during a mid-evening toast. "The Fire Horse energy doesn’t quit. It keeps going until it achieves what it sets out to do. I think that’s a powerful mindset for all of us this year."
The atmosphere reached a fever pitch at multiple points in the evening as DJs angie! and Gilly Chan took to the decks. Following the toast, Ve introduced special guest, Kevin Woo. He may play a demon in KPop Demon Hunters, but he brings unmistakable star power. Delivering an electric rendition of the film’s hit “Soda Pop,” Woo had the (Asian) Living Room lit up, phones in the air and people grooving shoulder-to-shoulder, amidst plastic-wrapped remotes on the tables — if you know, you know.
Other notable guests included Rhea Raj, Kim Lee, Crystal Waters, Wisdom Kaye, Gabi Moura, Avantika, Leenda Dong, Emira D’Spain, Andrew Kwon, Bach Mai, Spence Lee, Skaiwater, Supriya Ganesh, Snow Wife, Peter Do, Angel Au, Shia Ho, Felicia Oh, Kate Barton, Quentin Nguyen-Duy, and Izzy Du. Adding a global flair, Tan Sawaddichai brought a group of Thai designers from Bangkok, including Vickteerut, Landmee, Takara Wong, and Sarran, who got their photo taken in the photo studio.
Guests were treated to bites from downtown Cantonese hotspot Cha Cha Tang. Welcome to Chinatown was spotlighted as a partner of the evening — a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and preserving the legacy of Chinatown’s small businesses. Asian-owned businesses were also highlighted, including our favorite snacks from Chinatown staple Kam Man Market, alongside Rose’s Pineapple Shorts, PopGod Popcorn, Immi, 50Hertz, We Are Chimmi, YONO, and Fly By Jing.
As PAPER’s first Lunar New Year celebration, the night had all the glitz of a classic NYFW affair. Still, it felt like a family reunion. The kind where your relatives just happen to be the most soigné cultural tastemakers. The room shimmered with style, while the spirit was warm and communal, all raising a glass to heritage, ambition and what comes next.
By the time the last guests stepped out into the brisk February air, the message was clear: the Year of the Fire Horse had arrived with a smoldering gallop. If this debut proved anything, it’s that the celebration is already a tradition in the making.
Happy Lunar New Year.
Please Drink Responsibly. 21+
Photography: Alexey Kim, Tristan Zhu and Quadir Moore
MORE ON PAPER
Cardi B sorprende con una presentación inesperada y deja a todos “Ready Pa’l Show”Español
Feb 14, 2026
ATF Story
Madison Beer, Her Way
Photography by Davis Bates / Story by Alaska Riley
Photography by Davis Bates / Story by Alaska Riley
16 January
Entertainment
Cynthia Erivo in Full Bloom
Photography by David LaChapelle / Story by Joan Summers / Styling by Jason Bolden / Makeup by Joanna Simkim / Nails by Shea Osei
Photography by David LaChapelle / Story by Joan Summers / Styling by Jason Bolden / Makeup by Joanna Simkim / Nails by Shea Osei
01 December
Entertainment
Rami Malek Is Certifiably Unserious
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Adam Powell
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Adam Powell
14 November
Music
Janelle Monáe, HalloQueen
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Pol Kurucz/ Styling by Alexandra Mandelkorn/ Hair by Nikki Nelms/ Makeup by Sasha Glasser/ Nails by Juan Alvear/ Set design by Krystall Schott
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Pol Kurucz/ Styling by Alexandra Mandelkorn/ Hair by Nikki Nelms/ Makeup by Sasha Glasser/ Nails by Juan Alvear/ Set design by Krystall Schott
27 October
Music
You Don’t Move Cardi B
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Jora Frantzis / Styling by Kollin Carter/ Hair by Tokyo Stylez/ Makeup by Erika LaPearl/ Nails by Coca Nguyen/ Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Jora Frantzis / Styling by Kollin Carter/ Hair by Tokyo Stylez/ Makeup by Erika LaPearl/ Nails by Coca Nguyen/ Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 October