Inside PAPER’s Lunar New Year Celebration with Johnnie Walker Blue Label at W Union Square

This past Wednesday, the bustle of New York Fashion Week shifted its rhythms from the runways and toward the East, as the city’s creative vanguard descended upon The Living Room at W New York – Union Square for a special first. PAPER’s first annual Lunar New Year Celebration arrived as a high-octane tribute to the Year of the Fire Horse, an elemental cycle defined by a blazing independence and a bold, irrepressible spirit that mirrored the energy of the room.

At the center of it all was designer Robert Wun in attendance, whose collaboration with Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky served as the night's artistic anchor. This year’s showpiece was the stunning Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year: Year of the Horse Limited Edition Bottle. For its 13th annual release, Wun reimagined the iconic blue bottle to feature a surging horse alongside a sartorial figure draped in Robert Wun couture.

With a line snaking down the block and the house at full capacity, the inaugural night was a powerful declaration of Asian excellence and a significant milestone for PAPER. "This has honestly been a dream of mine — to create a moment like this and bring together a room full of Asian excellence and friends," PAPER President Jason Ve shared during a mid-evening toast. "The Fire Horse energy doesn’t quit. It keeps going until it achieves what it sets out to do. I think that’s a powerful mindset for all of us this year." The atmosphere reached a fever pitch at multiple points in the evening as DJs angie! and Gilly Chan took to the decks. Following the toast, Ve introduced special guest, Kevin Woo. He may play a demon in KPop Demon Hunters, but he brings unmistakable star power. Delivering an electric rendition of the film’s hit “Soda Pop,” Woo had the (Asian) Living Room lit up, phones in the air and people grooving shoulder-to-shoulder, amidst plastic-wrapped remotes on the tables — if you know, you know.

As PAPER’s first Lunar New Year celebration, the night had all the glitz of a classic NYFW affair. Still, it felt like a family reunion. The kind where your relatives just happen to be the most soigné cultural tastemakers. The room shimmered with style, while the spirit was warm and communal, all raising a glass to heritage, ambition and what comes next. By the time the last guests stepped out into the brisk February air, the message was clear: the Year of the Fire Horse had arrived with a smoldering gallop. If this debut proved anything, it’s that the celebration is already a tradition in the making. Happy Lunar New Year.