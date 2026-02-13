Nightlife Legends On How to Party in a New York City Winter

Thank god, we are officially halfway through February.

Winter in New York is never particularly easy, but this go-around has been especially treacherous. The winds are intense, the real feel is negative fifteen degrees, and now we’re expected to suck it up and party during Fashion Week? Well, yes. Duh!

It’s time to stop complaining, go outside and remember why we live in New York City in the first place. Ahead of fashion week-end, thirteen of our city’s finest nightlife veterans chimed in with wisdom and words of encouragement for the people of the greatest party city on earth. From door girls to DJs, here are tips from the party people who’ve seen it all.

On Honoring Your Inner Child by Being a Lit Bitch Angel Money, Party Girl Local Legend "Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to get high and party with really fascinating, fabulous, bizarre people. So I feel like if I don’t, then it’s abandoning that vision. When you see someone who doesn’t go out anymore, there is a numbness to their experience. They look at you wistfully as if they can’t help it. I don’t want to be one of those people! I want to be the lit bitch creating culture, being out, turning up. I don’t think you need to do it all the time, but I think you need to make some time in your New York City schedule to be Samantha Jones." Piece of Advice: "You have to think about your outfit as convertible layers, because you need to have the ability to put your shit back on and suddenly be warm. But you also need to be able to be sexy and look cute. You don’t want to feel like the Michelin Man. Also, your outfit needs access. You never know when you’re gonna wake it up in the bathroom with the right man, or woman, or whatever they’ve got goin’ on these days."

On Cultural Exchange Connie Fleming, Legend and Door Bitch at Le Bain "It’s a place to exchange culture. You can say, 'You’re this, and I’m that, but we like the same music.' And that’s the first step in experiencing a larger world. You’re still interacting and meeting all sorts of walks of life, ilks, religions—all of it—that still connect with that music. If you’re all there connecting with music, then connect, and connect as people. Most music, even techno, mirrors the heartbeat. It’s humanity. It’s guttural. It’s cerebral. All at the same time! Experience that exchange." Two Pieces of Advice: "One: Don’t stand there and film the DJ with your device! Dance! Look around. Drink in the atmosphere! It isn’t a backdrop for a picture. There are times Cardi B shows up, and you’re in the corner filming a TikTok, so you didn’t notice she walked right past you! You didn’t exchange with your favorite artist because you were filming a TikTok! Two: Know yourself. There’s a difference between 'Baddie Baddie Shot o’ Clock' and you being able to traverse a room. You want to be upright and able to actually speak, and not be face down in a pool of your own vomit. You don’t want to be like, 'Oh my God, we need a medical professional.'"



On Being a Yes Man Myles Platt, General Manager of Singer's "I always believe in the back of my head that if you say no to an invite, then you won’t be invited again! It’s not totally true, but if you always say no, then people will stop hitting you up. Like, this past Friday, my friend was having a party. My other friend and I were invited, and he said, 'Why should I go?' and I said, 'Well, because we were invited.' You don’t pay all this money for your stupid apartment to hang out inside of it. You can live in an apartment anywhere." Piece of Advice: "I’ve been saying this a lot, and it’s cliché for sure, but 'A change in perspective can open whole new worlds.'"

On Not Being Boring Eric Escobar, Events Director of Singer's "As the Events Director, I meet a million people here. Myles also meets a million people here. We both meet a million people here! I think the general vibe of Singer’s as a conversational place works because it’s like a mixer. I think everybody here inherently understands those questions of 'What do you do?' and 'Where do you live?' are really boring first-date Hinge questions. They’re annoying! Nobody likes those questions! You can skip to something else if you already have a couple drinks in you. So if you’re not having fun yet, try having another drink." Piece of Advice: "See if somebody has a weed pen."

On Personal Style Ludwig Persik, Nightlife Director at Monsieur "Gussying it up makes you feel different. If you’re just a schlub, then you’re adding schlub energy to the room. Nobody’s like, 'Here comes the schlub, yay, better let him in.' I’ve walked into the club to work looking like a schlub, but then I’m like, 'God damn, I don’t feel good,' and then I see other people looking good and feeling good. Then I think, 'Wait a minute. I’m going home and changing.' Then, of course, I put on my ridiculous red suit, come back, everybody’s heads fly backwards. 'Oh my God! Here comes Ludwig.' Then, of course, I feel better." Piece of Advice: "Be cool. Be friendly. Buy everybody drinks. Also, bring compact crews. Don’t bring everybody, unless everybody is the best fucking team in New York, then bring everybody."

On Going Out Solo Josue Hart, Safer Space Manager at Nowadays Rain or shine, if you want to do something, you should do something. When I go out by myself, if I bump into people? Cool. If I sit by myself at a bar? Cool. It’s just about being outside. And I’m like, girl, if you can’t have fun by yourself, then what’s really going on? It’s fun to bump into the hoes, but find the hoes within. If the music is fab, I’m gonna go, I don’t care! Piece of Advice: Buy a ticket. Be prepared. Also, don’t be an asshole.

On the Nightlife Ecosystem John Barclay, Owner of Bossa Nova Civic Club and Paragon "NYC’s nightlife workers and pickpockets need you more than ever right now. You are not just 'partying,' you are supporting and uplifting the nightlife/pickpocket community. From the bartenders, security guards, DJs, door staff, pickpockets, coat check, pickpocket accomplices (the ones that distract you while the pickpockets snag your phone and transfer your funds digitally); this is an ecosystem that ceases to exist without you." Piece of Advice: "Dance and hold on tight to your belongings at all times."

On Mixing It Up Brock Coylar, Nightlife Anthropologist and Features Writer for NY Mag "Try something new. Use winter as an excuse to go to a place you would never usually go to. Everybody gets into their Friday and Saturday night routines, so use the cold weather as an excuse to do something different. Go out to a cigar bar on the Upper East Side, or go to dinner at 11 PM, stay at the restaurant until they kick you out, or sit at a dive bar and play cards. You can still stay out until 4 AM." Piece of Advice: "Switch up your booze. No vodka sodas or tequila in the wintertime. Choose red wine in the club, or a whiskey cocktail, even if it’s completely inappropriate."

On Bringing the Party Nik Kos, DJ and Event Organizer of oneoneone "Going out is about tapping into the cranium chakra of the city, and you have to get into a different headspace. You have to engage. It might be uncomfortable at first, but nightlife is fun because it can be uncomfortable. You will end up having so much more intrigue that night if you’re willing to be the person who makes the move and actually engages other people. Don’t wait for the conversation to come to you; be the conversation. The Celsius runneth over—you’ll be fine! Piece of Advice: "If you’re uncomfortable to the point where you want to change the situation, well, that’s why we have cigarettes!"

On MPE, or: "Maximum Potential for Enjoyment" Power couple Eden, Founder of MATA, and Q, Member of Raprave Q: "The Raprave crew and I have a formula. We call it the MPE. It stands for your Maximum Potential for Enjoyment. It’s not like a fixed formula. It’s not like ten drinks plus five DJs plus VIP equals that. But you always know when you’re reaching your MPE for the night. Be realistic about what that MPE could be. It makes it more enjoyable knowing every night isn’t necessarily a ten out of ten, but it could still have that level of serendipity and enjoyment and discovery, whether it’s music, friends, drinks, club owners, or anything you could connect with. That’s what adds to the unexpected MPE despite it being the winter, and not a summer frosé rooftop moment." Eden: "I agree. We met at a random Tuesday party, and we talked because he was wearing a T-shirt from my rival high school. Weeks later, my cousin dragged me to a pregame for a Teksupport rave, and it happened to be Q’s. He asked me to be his girlfriend at a rave. For us, it’s always about the MPE and the fun." Q’s Piece of Advice: "Don’t run from serendipity." Eden’s Piece of Advice: "It’s always about having the right squad. Usually people are talking about the loneliness epidemic in the context of romantic relationships. I think a lot of people forget about adult friendships in the winter when they’re like, 'I’m going to work, I’m going to the gym, I’m hunkering down.' They need a group of friends, and they need to have a night out with those friends."

On Relaxing DJ_Dave, DJ and Music Producer "Lean in to the relief you feel when getting to your destination. The journey isn’t going to be pleasant, but once you get there, you can check your coat, get a nice vodka soda, and forget it ever happened! It also makes for great memories." Piece of Advice: "Go out during the coldest months of the year because there’s a heightened sense of community when you’re all stuck inside the club together!"