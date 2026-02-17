PAPER Español Celebrates NYFW with SKULLPANDA at DEJAVU

PAPER Español's first-ever New York Fashion Week event was something truly special — an intimate dinner that brought Latin talent, fashion insiders and pop culture together under one roof. POP MART celebrated with us, gifting each guest SKULLPANDA bag charms, including the new My Little Pony collaboration, each the perfect party favor for a night that mixed high fashion with pure fun.

The dinner took place at DEJAVU, the intimate secret supper club founded by Barış Köroğlu. Known for its layered, speakeasy-style interior that evolves throughout the evening, DEJAVU blends refined dining with nightlife energy, and the Desire Room, the venue's most intimate setting, set the perfect stage for the curated group of Latin talent convening to celebrate PAPER Español and Fashion Week. Among them were reggaeton icon Arcangel, Majo Aguilar, Angie Portillo and GIULIA, and creators Jordan Frazes, Josie Melano, Camila Ramon, Frost Hernandez, and Tefi Pessoa. The sparkling guestlist were seated amongst the adorable creatures that surrounded their plates, bounded by stunning florals. As the night progressed, guests enjoyed tuna tartare, DEJAVU's signature pastrami croquettes, and homemade tagliatelle with the venue's special tangy tomato sauce, complemented by craft-driven Rosaluna Mezcal cocktails. Between bites, SKULLPANDA x My Little Pony collectibles were traded and adored, sparking frenzied conversations and photo ops.

Models and designers Joaquin Castillo, Patricio Campillo, and Valentina Ferrer mixed with photographer Diego Villagra Mota, artist Peter Demas, Joyce Esquenazi Mitrani, stylist Jeauni Cassanova, and POP MART's Marco Henry Negrete and Rylee Takahashi. Elsewhere at the table, PAPER Executive Creative Producer Angelina Cantu contributed to the dinner with a heartfelt speech in Spanish, setting the tone for a night that celebrated Latin culture in all its forms. Our very own icon Mickey Boardman followed with his signature charm, delivering his toast in English with a playful sprinkle of Spanish that had the room laughing and clapping. Their combined bilingual energy carried throughout the dinner, including a spirited debate over what to call beets — Brazil's "beterraba," Colombia's "remolacha," Mexico's “betabel” — a moment that perfectly captured the beauty of the Latin diaspora. Together, they blended together while honoring each other’s distinct differences. Coming off the wings of the Super Bowl, conversations naturally drifted to everyone learning Spanish, regardless of background. The room buzzed with stories about language apps, family efforts to stay connected to roots, and the cultural shift happening in real time. POP MART recently launched in Mexico with plans for additional store openings across Central and South America, making PAPER Español the perfect partner for this new expansion.