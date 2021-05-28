It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Big Freedia — "Judas"

Mother monster is feeding us well lately: it's the 10th anniversary of Born This Way, and she's using the opportunity to shine a light on LGBTQ+ trailblazers. And who better to introduce her BTW companion album than the queen of bounce, Big Freedia?

Alice Longyu Gao & Alice Glass — "LEGEND"

What can you say about "LEGEND" that Alice and Alice don't say in the track? This is the collaboration the people needed AND wanted.

Marie Davidson — "Renegade Breakdown (Jessy Lanza Remix)"

Jessy Lanza lightens the mood of this Marie Davidson manifesto with her signature bubblegum synthwork. It's a perfect meeting of two of Canada's best working producers.

Tommy Genesis — "peppermint"

Self-proclaimed "fetish rapper" and brown icon Tommy Genesis is back, with the classically Tommy "peppermint". Hopefully the first taste of a forthcoming album, it's some sublime shittalking.

Bladee — "I Think..."

New Bladee is always good, but it's especially good when the songs are as crystalline and beautifully made as "I Think...". The Drain Gang leader never stops and the quality of the music hasn't suffered once.

Sigrid — "Mirror"

Sigrid is back, and she's as anthemic as ever, baby! The Norwegian starlet's music shines brightest in the confines of gay clubs, so here's hoping this song will be able to play over club speakers very soon.

Maple Glider — "Baby Tiger"

Another look into Maple Glider's spectral, gossamer world, "Baby Tiger" is less driving than "Swimming" but no less beautiful, another quietly ambitious piece of folk music.

Cola Boyy & The Avalanches — "Don’t Forget Your Neighbourhood"

The Avalanches and Cola Boyy working together creates pure, sugary joy — "Don't Forget Your Neighbourhood" is a piece of conscious, dreamy disco that's clear-eyed and heartwarming.

Sparks — "So May We Start"

The first taste of the music from Leos Carax's forthcoming Annette makes anticipation for the film itself, which stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, even higher, if that were even possible.

Julia Jacklin & RVG — "Army Of Me"

​Two of Melbourne's best unite on this cover of an iconic Björk song. In terms of the oeuvres of both Jacklin and RVG, it's a distinct stylistic shift — and it's one that pays off handsomely.