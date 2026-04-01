Inside Ayo Edebiri's Intimate PAPER Cover Dinner at Maxwell

The people's princess Ayo Edebiri had a dinner party this weekend and her closest friends were invited. PAPER, thankfully, made the guest list too.

Our latest cover star threw an intimate dinner bash with friends, collaborators and PAPER at Maxwell Tribeca in NYC Sunday night. A long, sprawling table was set family style, where longtime friends caught up after their winter separations and eagerly chatted about the swift arrival of spring. Candles cast a warm glow on her framed cover, shot by Jaša Müller, hand-painted and distinct, just like Edebiri herself.

The night began with a cocktail hour, from 5 PM to 6 PM, with guests gathering around the fireplace at the Tribeca social club. Recognizable faces included playwright and filmmaker Jeremy O. Harris, photographer wunderkind Tyler Mitchell, Olivia Washington and Danny Kasirye. Cover writer Yohana Desta was also seen chatting about the crowd, which included friends Sarah Hagi and Natalie Walker, famed writer and actress about town respectively, alongside Straightio Lab host George Civeris. (The PAPER crew was also in attendance, of course.)

After cocktails, PAPER matriarch Mickey Boardman gave a touching toast, before guests sat to enjoy a family style meal, intermingling and swapping stories. Ayo, our aforementioned cover princess, weaved through the dinner, stopping to say hello to old friends along the way.