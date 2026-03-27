La Soirée: Inside PAPER and Maje's Spring Kickoff

This past Thursday, PAPER and Maje transformed the pool at Silverlake Pool and Inn into La Soirée. It was a springtime celebration that brought French elegance to the heart of Los Angeles. The evening was hosted by actress, Luna Blaise, who was wearing the all blue tailored set. Together, this exquisite night mixed fashion insiders, musicians and creatives who embodied the effortless cool that both PAPER and Maje are known for.

The evening pulled some of the city's brightest stars, including Fai Khadra, Supriya Ganesh, Lexee Smith, Sean Kinney and Sydney Lynn Carlson. These glittering muses, alongside everyone else, mingled and danced, soaking in the early spring energy. Blaise, fresh off her feature in Maje’s latest capsule , greeted friends, posed for photos, and set the tone for a night that felt equal parts LA house party and a night out with besties in La Marais. The evening opened with guests arriving to DJ Jadab0o's set, which kept the poolside atmosphere buzzing as the sun dipped into the horizon. As the night unfolded, theenergy shifted from poolside lounging to one big dance floor.

Guests moved freely between the two as the evening stretched on under the moon.

Maje's signature aesthetic was woven throughout the space: crisp white lines, pops of color, beautiful jeweled embellishments. There were also take homes for guests, including: tote bags, pictures from a parisian photobooth, matchbooks and postcards, small tokens of a night that already felt memorable. Between bites, cocktails and spontaneous photo ops, La Soirée showed LA what kind of magic occurs when the right people come together at the right time — how lucky was PAPER to make it happen with Maje.