Jinkx Monsoon Storms Los Angeles

This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies.

Today, we're catching up with the most beautiful women in the world and our favorite diva in the whole big universe, Jinkx Monsoon. The Broadway turned West End supreme and international supermodel made a whirlwind blitz of her recent Los Angeles press tour before she heads to London this April for rehearsals as Judy Garland in the upcoming revival of End of The Rainbow. (May 15 to June 21.)

While there, she stopped by the podcasts and channels of various friends, from Trixie Mattel to Monét X Change and TS Madison. She also worked on music and attended the Queerties, where she accepted an award on behalf of Oh, Mary! There was more, of course, but the rest is a secret!

In the meantime, check out the inside scoop below, with film photos shot by Heidi Cannon and Skye Warding.

“My cats and I loved this LA lodging. My stilettos didn’t care for the stone pathway but the cats call the shots."

“Trixie’s one of those friends who’s just always been there in my mind— since day one, we’ve acted like old show ponies still fixin’ to trot.”

“Z and Darian were my doll duo dream team. We turned the makeup chair into an open forum and that was a blessing."

“That’s Lizzie; original name, Jinkx Monsoon. She came into my life through some friends and loving foster parents — she is my shadow (when she’s not terrorizing her sister Myrtle.)

“The connection I have with Monét feels older than us— like, I think even in past lives, we were cutting up together. Being busy career women, we often have to book her podcast just to get time to really catch up. (Also, it's a secret I'm appearing on Monét's podcast soon!)”

“This day was very special, as is every day I get to have a meaningful conversation with Maddi— plus Margaret! I felt very queer and very cool."

“The Queerties was a blast! I was generationally smack dab in the middle (with some very awesome company.) I think we should title the picture of the 4 of us: 'the 30 something’s have taken over your TV.' My twink and red head comrades made for the perfect posse, and I traditionally attend the Queerties with longtime pal: Michael Vegas."

“Is this what they call “playing the face card”?”

“Is this what they call 'playing the face card?'”