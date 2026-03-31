Inside the Historic Return of BTS in Seoul

In one of the biggest cultural events of the year, BTS, the K-pop icons, made their historic comeback in Seoul with over 100,000 estimated to have been in attendance. This was the moment that ARMY — their formidable fanbase — had been waiting almost four years to witness.

The seven-member boy group, consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, made their comeback after members fulfilled their mandatory South Korean military service and pursued solo careers. Following the release of their hotly anticipated album, Arirang, BTS marked the occasion with a historic show at Gwanghwamun Square, the main gate of Gyeongbokgung Palace, which was live-streamed globally on Netflix.

Very rarely does one get a sense of the enormity of an event before they arrive. However, in the days leading up to the BTS concert in Seoul, there was anticipation in the air. It was an unprecedented logistical undertaking as roads were closed, traffic diverted and many offices and shops shut for the day. With towering skyscrapers, beautiful mountainscapes in the distance and tens of thousands of excited fans buzzing around Gwanghwamun Square, the large scale of the event was almost overwhelming. However, surprisingly, when the sun set and darkness descended upon Seoul, the crowd took on an intimate feel; people all around realized they were about to witness history.

The show opened as BTS walked along The King’s Road to the stage. A historic pathway used by Joseon Dynasty kings, their procession felt like a symbolic moment, paying tribute to their Korean heritage whilst instantly reaffirming their position as the kings of pop music. It’s as if they never left. The comeback performance came one day after the release of the group’s fifth studio album, Arirang,- named after a traditional folk song. Of its many tracks, “Body to Body”’ encapsulates the energy and themes of the album. It showcases the group’s dynamic vocals and ability to produce melodies which stick in your head for days, all while the sample of “Arirang” embraces and celebrates their heritage. The comeback performance came one day after the release of the group’s fifth studio album, Arirang,- named after a traditional folk song. Of its many tracks, “Body to Body”’ encapsulates the energy and themes of the album. It showcases the group’s dynamic vocals and ability to produce melodies which stick in your head for days, all while the sample of “Arirang” embraces and celebrates their heritage.

In addition to their vocals, the concert in Seoul was a feast for the eyes, from the choreography to the staging and historic setting. The open cube structure of the stage was designed to provide an unobstructed view of Gyeongbokgung Palace, reinforcing the seamless blend between history and this new, grand era for BTS. Although the performance was primarily a showcase for their new album, BTS also had some special treats up their sleeves for ARMY, performing the fan-favorite hits which catapulted them to global fame, such as “Butter,” “Dynamite” and “MIC Drop.”

There was never any doubt; BTS are known for their versatility and ability to adapt, and that flexibility extends to the music. The performance featured trap-heavy Mike WiLL Made-It-produced beats such as “Aliens” and “2.0,” which showcased their swagger. But it wasn’t all bravado, as they expressed their vulnerability with mellow, R&B-leaning tracks such as “Like Animals” and the focus track of the album, SWIM. The switch-ups mirrored the range of emotions expressed throughout Arirang, reflecting their growth as artists in their time away from the world stage.

The historic evening ended with an encore performance of “Mikrokosmos.” There was a palpable sense of accomplishment and relief from the members as they walked offstage. Together, they took in the unforgettable sight of 100,000 fans lined up along Gwanghwamun Square one last time. There was almost a shadow cast over this first performance back together. After almost four years apart, BTS were performing songs from their new album for the first time on a scale that had never been seen before in Korea. However, self-belief and confidence in their own abilities is what has helped propel BTS to global heights and become the biggest boy band in the world. Simply put, their light shone brighter than before.