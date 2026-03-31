Inside Latto's 'Lowkey' Function to Celebrate Her PAPER Cover

Leopard print is just so fab, we think.

And fab is the name of the game here at PAPER, especially when it concerns Latto and the equally fabulous cover she appears on. To celebrate the occasion, she had a lowkey function at Lo Kee in Atlanta alongside friends, collaborators, and the like. Our favorite part? The leopard printed menus guests were treated to.

It's become something of a symbol for the superstar rapper, appearing across her social media and art and even in that aforementioned cover story, emblazoned on a very chic newsie cap and matching Martine Rose shorties. It exudes the power and assuredness she brings to both her music and the cover, in which she tells writer Brook Aster: "I feel like I'm making the best music of my life, with this clear mind and these clear thoughts.[...] I've been able to take a deep dive within my own thoughts and creativity and come into a more connected relationship with myself. It's translating through the music in the coolest way ever — you can hear where my headspace is. I'm super vulnerable and super experimental.”

She brought that energy to Lo Kee Wednesday night, following the launch of our cover, where she mingled with friends and guests and gave a poignant toast, joking about pregnancy hormones and beaming with pride over what she's accomplished. What was it she said of the album, in her interview with PAPER? Oh, right. “I was very particular about not wanting [the album] to be lame and like hella mature to the point where it feels like, dang, she not Latto no more. Like, nah, bitch, I'm still big mama. I just got a belly on me!”