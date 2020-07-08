Blinks, we've done it again. K-Pop girl group, BLACKPINK, just set another major record as the sixth group — and second-ever female act — in YouTube's history to surpass 40 million subscribers.

The group follows in the footsteps of other mega artists like Ariana Grande, Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Marshmello and Justin Bieber, who hold the top five subscriber counts. BLACKPINK is also the first non-English-speaking group to reach this major milestone, and fellow K-Pop group BTS is not far behind at just over 32 million subscribers.

And it doesn't stop there. BLACKPINK's hit single, "Kill This Love," just reached a whopping 900 million streams on YouTube. As always, stan BLACKPINK for clear skin, and keep their comeback at the top by streaming and subscribing.