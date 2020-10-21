Shygirl Facetimes Arca, SOPHIE and Mowalola in 'Slime'

It's Shygirl season, baby! The London artist is back with another track, off her hotly anticipated ALIAS EP and naturally it's another banger.
Assembling an all-star production crew in SOPHIE, Sega Bodega and Kai Whiston, "SLIME" sees Shygirl channeling an edgy "Me & U"-era Cassie energy deftly bobbing and weaving through a field of speaker-shaking bass hits and laser-sharp synth stabs with her relentless flow. "SLIME" practically oozes an aura of effortless cool and general badassery like pouring out bottle service in the back of a tricked-out stretch limo.
Related | Shygirl Gets Her 'FREAK' On
The new single arrives alongside a new lyric video featuring a cameos from Shygirl's cadre of close friends and collaborators with appearances from Arca, SOPHIE, Sega Bodega, Mowalola, Ms Carrie Stacks and more. (Stans were also quick to clock SOPHIE declining Shygirl's FaceTime request as being extremely on brand for the reclusive producer.)
Check out the full lyric video for "SLIME," and pre-order Shygirl's ALIAS EP here ahead of its November 20th release on Because Music.
Photos courtesy of Shygirl