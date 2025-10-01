Wisp Rocks On

Natalie R. Lu, the soft-tongued songstress known to the internet’s most solemn circles and prominent publications as simply Wisp, is an unstoppable force. Since her artistic self-inception in 2023 and subsequent debut single, “Your Face,” which took over TikTok and made Billboard’s list of “Hot Hard Rock songs,” she hasn’t let up, raising the bar for her own unique, sultry take on modern rock.

She spent 2024 writing and adjusting to sudden stardom, which culminated in the release of her glimmering first EP, Pandora. In helping pioneer what has editorially been considered a resurrection of shoegaze, she turned to the greats of the genre for some mutually beneficial support. This meant opening for names like Slowdive and Panchiko while entrancing audiences with her astral production and hypnotizing vocals along the way.

This summer, Wisp stepped up to the stage solo, headlining her own North American tour. She started in Washington, DC in August, days after the release of her debut album, If Not Winter. The album is her strongest project to date, solidifying her sharp, seductive stake in the alternative scene. She spins stories of defeat at the hands of passion, with lyrics that pair effortlessly with orchestrations ranging from soft piano melodies to hard drumlines and walls of electronic guitars. Her sonic range on If Not Winter is singular and stunning.

The tour continues through October, with stops in Houston, Atlanta and Saint Louis. Her momentum is palpable. Though evidenced by her onstage, cross-country foray, the real proof is in the music moving the crowds lucky enough to secure tickets.From a "family pic" at her hometown show to opening for System of a Down and "soaking in the Toronto sun," here's a backstage tour diary Wisp shared with PAPER.