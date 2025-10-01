Chanel Beads Plays Surprise Warmup Gig in Ridgewood

A lot has changed since PAPER last spoke to Chanel Beads (Shane Lavers) in April 2024.

Since his debut album, Your Day Will Come, came out via Jagjaguwar that spring, the Brooklyn-based musician has expanded his audience a few times over and traveled the world as both a headliner and an opener for a steadily heightening pantheon of artists (Mount Kimbie, Maria Sommerville, and select dates on Lorde’s landmark Ultrasound world tour).

Tonight, Lavers, alongside bandmates Zachary Paul (violin), Maya McGrory (vocals/guitar) and Tchad Cousins (electronics/percussion), will have the rare experience of playing New York City’s own Madison Square Garden before Lorde takes the stage. But first, the band warmed up with a surprise show at Intercom in Ridgewood that was raising money for the Sameer Project in Gaza.