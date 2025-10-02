Lucy Dacus

Has there been a song or line or moment in the set that surprised you that has now become part of the lore of a Lucy Davis show? The biggest surprise — it doesn't happen every show — but sometimes we'll play the song "For Keeps" and in the beginning of the song, I say something about the "mezzanine cheap seats" and people who are in the farthest seats go "whoa". And I think that's hilarious. I love that.

Paying a festival like this one that's focused on a lot of femme and queer acts, does feel like we're in a world a lot of us wish existed everywhere outside of the gates of this tennis stadium. What does it mean to you as an artist to be able to headline a festival like this? I think about what this would have meant to me as a teen. It would have meant the world. I would have figured out who I was sooner. I would not have wasted as much time. I would have found more community quickly and what a great community. Sometimes you find community out of drama and necessity, and that's good too, but there's this heaviness, whereas this is lightweight. The world's heavy. This is light. I just appreciate that whoever puts this on knows their fans and knows who is coming, because I've been here all day, and people are singing along to every act from the beginning.

You've had some incredible on-stage collabs, from Hozier at Radio City Music Hall to even recently having your mom on stage. What have been some other favorite recent collabs? Recently, we played Asheville and Moses Sumney and he, to me, is one of our great artists. I think he has an incredible voice and is just musically genius. I sang with Corin Tucker from Sleater-Kinney outside of Portland. David Bazan, who's a huge influence on me, came and sang. I mean, I've never really been this way, but having a duet in the set has opened the door for this. I don't know if it's a collab, but there is someone coming today that I'm really excited about. You've been doing weddings on stage. How has it been to share something so beautiful with your fans? It's been so special because it's really their wedding day. The day everyone says is the best day of their life. Multiple couples are having that right next to me and crying and holding each other and spinning each other, and like I'm hearing them say, "I do" and I sign all the paperwork beforehand. It's so real! So real. Some of their stories really get to me. Some people are like, "We were just gonna do this at the courthouse, but we don't really have community." Or like, "Our families have disowned us, and this is the closest thing to a ceremony we were gonna get," or "We couldn't pay for one." There are younger couples, older couples, people who are renewing their vows because they never got to have a ceremony or there are frankly, a lot of people who are trying to get married soon, in case gay marriage is no longer a right. And not all the couples are gay and I love, love period, full stop, but that has been really meaningful. What are you most excited to share with your fans next? I've kept working on this record.

Djo

Griff

You mentioned your first NYC show when you were on stage. What do you remember from it? My first ever show was Bowery Ballroom. It was COVID and during a snowstorm. I really had no idea if anyone was going to come. It was one of my first shows overseas. I think we did two nights at the Bowery. What’s cool about today is there are a few faces I remember from four years ago that were in the crowd today. It feels like a second home. You released your debut last year. How has it felt to have it out in the world? I put out my first album, Vertigo, and it feels good to have had my album out for a year. First, it was quite scary, but once you do it and get over that hurdle, it makes it more exciting to release many more albums to come. Everyone’s been so sweet and so nice to see which songs connect with people. Have there been any surprises in terms of which songs and lyrics have been resonating with fans the most? So many surprises. I’ve got a really stupid lyric on “Vertigo" that goes “Couldn’t take the heat/ That’s Mexico.” People really ran with that. They really go for that line and scream it. I didn’t know if people would get it. And honestly, “Tears for Fun,” I’ve always loved it, but playing it live is really fun.

Anyone on the line-up that you'd like to collab with one day? That’s really tough, actually, because I feel like the whole lineup is my playlist. [I'd collab with] either The Marias or Role Model could be fun. I think he’s having such a cool moment. You look fab, we're loving this look. Any festival fashion advice? Don’t take yourself too seriously. We all go to festivals to be silly and be our most whimsical selves. Appropriate footwear, as you can see. No heels happening. And have fun! What are you most excited to share with fans next? Honestly, new music. I’m in a writing zone at the moment. This is the only festival I’ve done this year. I’ve taken the year to write so I’m very excited to show people music next year.

Blondshell

Gigi Perez

Your debut album was released earlier this year. How has the fan reaction been so far? At The Beach, in Every Life came out in April and the fan reaction has been beyond my wildest dreams. From “Normalcy” to “Please Be Rude” to “Sailor Song” and everything that transpired after. It’s been so amazing to share the music with a community of people that feel the way I do. It’s awesome. I saw that you were "prepping your flower crown" for Coachella. How are you feeling about playing next year? I've been over the moon. I'm so excited. "Sailor Song" has taken on a life of its own. How has it felt to connect so deeply with your fans over that song? Getting to connect with fans over "Sailor Song" has been surreal. When it first came out and I started seeing the initial reaction from the LGBTQ+ community ... seeing what it meant to them. There was a specific moment where a lot of people were posting poetry. It reminded me of when I was 15 and in the closet. And to hold similar parallels with people who are 15 now, I'm 25 now ... I was 24 when it came out. Having a second to turn around and not only see where I've come from but also see that that's within still and being able to help younger people in the LGBTQ+ community, it's a true honor. It's an honor to serve others in the way that when I was 15 I needed ... and I was very lucky to have Hayley Kiyoko for that ... everything that her album meant to me at that time. To imagine that that's similer, it's unbelivable.

You're having a really busy season. Any advice on how to be present and stay sane when so much is happening? Check in with yourself, becasue it's very easy to get swept away with everything. And, if you can, therapy helps a lot. There's a lot going on, and it's important for you to take care of yourself and also say no if you need to. What are you most excited to share with your fans next? I gotta go back [inside of my heart] and see what's going on, but I'm feeling really creative, I'm feeling the itch. So, I know I'm going to be making music that I'm excited to share. I feel like I'm having a baby but I don't know if it'll be a boy or a girl. I don't know what's going on, but something's going to happen, and I'm very excited.

The Aces

Rachel Chinouriri

What has the fan reaction been like to your new single “What A Life?” The reactions been unreal. I’m kind of obsessed. The darlings have not let me down. It’s streaming high the darlings are listening, they’re clearly in love. I’m loving it and I’m really grateful for the reaction to it. We got to catch your show at Webster Hall. What are some of your favorite things about performing and being in New York City? "All I Ever Asked” here today felt really magical. Everyone was singing it. Then, I’ve been going to lots of restaurants. I found a place called [redacted]. Actually, no … take that out I don’t want too many people to find it. I went to Apollo Bagels twice, and it’s amazing and La Cabra, which I’m obsessed with. And then we’ll gatekeep the other one. So, the food, the vibes, and just the shows and the people. And I did the Today Show. That was so cool. Are there any songs from your Little House EP, that felt like sleeper hits? Songs that you were surprised when you saw fan reaction to them? I think "Indigo." When the EP first came out loads of people were like "Wow, 'Indigo'!" which I thought was interesting because I thought "Indigo" was quite a wonky one, which is something I really love but I know is not as popular. I'd say "Indigo" is the one where seeing how many people loved it that much gave me a bit of confidence to experiment a bit more.

What are you most excited to share with fans next? Well, I'm going to LA to write a lot of my album. I think now that I've done the first album I'm actually really excited because I've got a group of people who are like my friends who we can enjoy the next project with so yeah, writing the next project and giving it to the people. Did you ever attend festivals as a fan or a punter? No, because my mom wouldn't let me. My first festival I ever went to was work. I think it was Field Day. I had no clue what was going on. I was like "Oh my God this is so cool!" But, I was working. My experience as a punter came years after I started doing festivals. With everyone playing this weekend who would you most like to work with? Gigi Perez! She's performing right now and I'm obsessed [Sings lyrics to "Chemistry"] You look fab, can we borrow some festival fashion advice? I would say always make sure you have a cutesy small bag because the big bags are not a vibe. Something you can put around your hip. As little as possible but always carry your water. I'm like a baggy bottom skinny top sort of person so I would say that's the go to. Baggy low cut short or jean and then a tight skinty tiny top as much out as poss cause why not?

hey, nothing

The Last Dinner Party

Which track is getting the best fan reaction live right now? Abigail Morris: “The Feminine Urge” is getting the best fan reaction and best crowd response, I think. That’s been really fun. Lizzie Mayland: I love performing “My Lady of Mercy.” It’s super fun live. We really get dancey. Emily Roberts: I love performing “Sinner.” It’s got lots of great rock anthem moments in it. Of the new songs from your upcoming album, The Pyre, which tracks are you most excited to play? Abigail: I am the most excited to play “Inferno.” It’s the last song on the record and we haven’t performed it live yet but we’ve been rehearsing it. It’s my favorite song on the record so I’m super gassed to do it live. Lizzie: I’m excited and scared to play “Sail Away.” It’s a piano ballad. It’s a very soft moment, in a sense. I’m excited to see how that goes. Emily: All of them. Especially “The Scythe,” because it’s quite challenging. I’m excited to play “Rifle” because I think it’s going to be a very cathartic moment in the set. How was your set last night at All Things Go DC? Abigail: The crowd was great. We’ve only just started playing festivals where we’re on right at the end, and I think it totally changes the experience of playing at a festival. The crowd was amazing. It was super fun.

Speaking of performances, so many people in the past few days have mentioned your first Bowery set and how great it was. What are some of your favorite memories from playing or just being in New York City? Abigail: I have one. One day, Georgia and I went for lunch and got completely wasted; we got day drunk. And there was a tattoo parlor next to the restaurant. We were like, “Should we get tattoos of a martini?” We went in and did it. I don’t even remember what side of my body it’s on. Me and Georgia [Davies] have matching drunk tattoos from New York. That’s one of my favorite memories. If you can describe your new album in one word or color, or emotion, how would you describe it? Lizzie: It’s quite red. And a field Abigail: A field of red. Lizzie: Fire. Abigail: Actually, when we were making it I had a dream that I was running through a field of tulips and they were on fire. So that’s weird. Yeah. It’s a field of tulips on fire. That’s not one word. Sorry. “Field.” You all look incredible, per usual. What's your festival fit advice? Abigail: Comfy shoes. That’s so basic. But a sturdy boot. Lizzie: Something to cover your head from the sun. That’s very important. Abigail: A dress that’s comfy but gorge. You want to put it on and be comfortable; it shouldn’t be heavy. Just an easy dress is good. We're all excited about your album, but what else are you excited to share with fans? Emily: I think you’re in for a lot of surprises with the next tour. We hope you love it as much as we do. See you then, hopefully! Abigail: You’re very good at art, all of you. We really enjoy it. You’re a very talented bunch. Teach us your ways.

G Flip

Sunday (1994)

Paige: A little umph. Lee Newell: A little spice. Are there any songs from Devotion that have become a bigger moment than you expected? Paige: “Picking Flowers.” We just added it to our full-length set. I feel like I get emotional when I sing it. I feel connected to the fans singing it with them. Lee: It’s really fun to play as well. There’s a big moment in the bridge. Puma: We fake end the set with it too. Lee: We walk off for an encore … which is completely spontaneous. Paige: We don’t plan that …

Our new single that we’re not allowed to talk about that doesn’t come out next month and isn’t called … No. I’m not gonna give it all away. We’ve got some new music and we’re going on tour in the UK in November. So, still got a lot planned for the rest of the year, very excited. Any favorite moments or highlights from your recent shows or tour? Puma: One of our favorite tour moments, we were in Kansas City, and during our song "Tired Boy" ... it's usually the last song in the set ... all the fans had signs they had made in the line. We were all on stage looking at each other. It was quite emotional. Paige: Another favorite memory was that a fan had a cardboard cutout of my dog Pin in the front row. So, when we were performing, they held it up and I was like "my baby!" It was really cute.

Sarah Kinsley

Alemeda

We've seen you perform here a few times. What's the best thing about playing NYC? The crowds are the best in my opinion. And the food. I had the food pre-arranged before I even left the show. I have to have Indian food and Thai food. My favorite is Taco Mahal. I get the tikka masala tacos and basically the whole menu. It’s like Indian-Mexican fusion. It’s amazing.



What are you most excited to share with your fans next? I’m excited to put out my EP because I feel like all my growth as an artist over the past few years is shown on this EP. I’m so excited about the features, they’re both amazingly talented black women and the songs are so fire. So, we know you've got things in the work with fellow All Things Go performers Rachel Chinouriri and Doechii, but who else from the line-up could you see yourself working with? I would do Gigi Perez and Clairo. I love their music. Which one of your songs do fans seem to be having the most fun with live right now?

The song that resonates the most with fans when I perform it is honestly “Hate Your Face.” Every time I sing it, there are so many reactions from the crowd. I’m like, “Okay, you guys feel me.” Especially in this crowd. They’re super hateful. They were on some hater shit! Tell us your go-to festival fashion advice. Be colorful. I’m in my colorful vibe right now. I don’t even know how I put it together. But I have the Sudan flag and the Ethiopia flag. I didn’t even want it to look cohesive. I just wanted to look crazy and stand out. What does it mean for you to be performing on this line-up and representing where you're from?

I think it’s amazing because, being East African, not a lot of us are being pushed to be artists. So, people seeing that it’s possible is amazing to me.



Goldie Boutilier

Maude Latour

We just saw your stage. How did it feel to play where you’re from? I had a little “I made it” moment while singing about New York to a hometown crowd. They knew the words; the sun was glistening. I’ll never forget that moment. Which songs are they singing along to the loudest? People are liking the songs I just dropped. I just put out a song today called “XO.” It’s actually called “XOXO,” but the second two are silent. And people are dancing. I didn’t know if they’d like it but they’re dancing and we’re having a good time. What’s the best thing about New York City fans? The best thing about New York City fans is that I know so many of them personally after performing in this city for almost a decade now. I’ve known them as they’ve grown up. We’ve experienced so many of the same crazy high school things out here that I know New Yorkers know. These songs are the soundtrack to feelings they have too. When you grow up here, you’re independent from such a young age, walking around the city. You grow up fast and the people I’ve seen at these New York shows over and over again, I know that they know what I’m talking about. It’s so cool. Loving your glittery two-piece. Do you have any festival fit advice? As much glitter and sparkle as possible. Especially with a daytime set. You’re in the sun, you’ve gotta shine. As sparkly as possible. And sneakers. I think I perform so much better when I’m wearing sneakers so I’m only trying to wear sneakers now. What are you most excited to share with fans next? I just dropped the deluxe version of my album Sugar Water. These songs are so free and fun to share with everyone. I’m feeling really at peace with what I want out of music and with my audience. I’m so grateful. I feel pressure off here to take in the music and moment and dance. We’re just gonna have fun.