Getting Acne Studios Ready With Nikki Lilly
On Wednesday, Acne Studios’ Spring 2026 show reimagined the line between menswear and womenswear, mixing everyday pieces with bold statements to create a new kind of female lead defined by her own layered identity rather than the traditional gaze. Staged in a moody, cigar-salon set inside the historic Collège des Bernardins, the collection leaned into fluidity and androgyny, with sharp tailoring, uniform-inspired looks and sculptural lace patchworks that felt both subversive and refined.
Sitting front row for the second year was social media powerhouse Nikki Lilly, who's amassed over 13 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Aside from that, Lilly is also an established talent in the television world, having worked as a presenter for both the BBC and CBBC, including the series Nikki Lilly Meets, where Nikki would interview anyone from actors to politicians. She also received both a BAFTA and Emmy nomination for her series My Life: Born to Blog.
For the Acne Studios Spring 2026 runway show, Nikki Lilly captured their experience for PAPER in an exclusive photo diary, below.
Photography: Stefan Bertin
Hair: Andrew Dylan
Makeup: Kate Glanfield
