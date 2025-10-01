Justice for Lauren Jauregui on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Tough.

Fifth Harmony member and solo artist Lauren Jauregui was the third person eliminated from this season's Dancing With The Stars... and it was for a performance to her own song.

Jauregui did the cha cha to Fifth Harmony's hit "Work From Home" with her partner, Brandon Armstrong. Coincidentally, she is set to go back on tour with fellow Fifth Harmony members, Ally Brooke, Normani and Dinah Jane — original member Camila Cabello will notably not be joining.

Brooke, Normani and Jane were in the audience to support her. And even though Jauregui gave it her all, she tied for the week's lowest score alongside Andy Richter and Emma Slater.



When the verdict was read, Jauregui was unflinching. She was asked how she felt about her elimination and she responded with one word: "Pissed." In a follow up interview, she expanded on that brief statement, though, saying, "I cried a little bit. I'm a Cancer baby — I'm gonna always cry." Part of the shock and pain of her elimination comes down to her strong scores in the show's first 2 weeks. Jauregui's fans and supporters were eager to show her love on social media. One top Youtube comment under the video of her eliminating performance reads, "Lauren and Brandon were absolutely robbed. Lauren was doing so well and had so much potential to improve and grow. I’m upset they were eliminated."

Stans on X, never one to be subtle about their feelings, called her "the most robbed dancing with the stars contestant in history." Many other posts noted the absurdity and tragedy of Jauregui getting eliminated for a performance to her own song. A video also made the rounds showing her Fifth Harmony sisters looking deflated for Jauregui post-elimination.

But maybe this can all be thought of as some good dance practice for Fifth Harmony's forthcoming reunion? The girl's convened for a surprise performance at a Jonas Brother concert in August, and while the Harmonizers lost their minds, many claimed that the girls were out of sync in their dance moves. So maybe Jauregui's 3 week dance training will be the secret the girls need to get tour ready?