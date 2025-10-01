This weekend, All Things Go — the beloved festival known for its LGBTQ+ inclusive lineup and community (more on that here) — not only took place in Queens but also in its OG location of Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, Maryland, before making the leap to Toronto for another weekend of good energy and incredible music.

DC, a city rich in culture, music, and, according to performer Alemeda (who spoke to PAPER the day before her DC set), delicious cuisine, also stands as a place that’s recently faced divisive attacks from those who — let’s be honest — fail to grasp the beauty, strength, and power of diversity.

So, what better way to push back against that negativity than with a festival headlined by former PAPER cover star Kesha — who, as DC Governor Wes Moore said before bringing her onstage, reminds us that we “are who we are.”

Without further ado, check out these backstage portraits from All Things Go DC, shot by Shervin Lainez for PAPER.