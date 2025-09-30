Who Wants Some KATSEYE Gum?

The girls are tired ... the girls have to be tired!

The KATSEYE girls have been on an absolute tear since their beyond viral GAP ad, but even as their denim moment made headlines around the globe, Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae have been adding partnerships on everything from automated cars (Waymo) to bath bombs (Lush).

Now, the global girl group are entering the gum space with a new collab with 5 Gum, which incorporates the girls' kisses into a 6-piece collectible drop, exploring "the 5 senses." That's only a little bit weird, right?

From October 6 to October 11, the 5 Gum x KATSEYE "Senses Collection" will drop one member's personal collection, which includes a cornucopia of sensory details. Each of the six drops (one for each member) will include a glass marble that "fuses" each member's "iris hue" with the colors of 5 Gum, a KATSEYE autographed BEAUTIFUL CHAOS album vinyl, a 5 Gum wrapper that's been "kissed" by a member, and the gum itself whose scent has been infused with the breath of a member who sang into "the bottle of a one-of-a-kind room spray."

Look, I know that pop fandom is all encompassing these days, and that the distance between fans and artists is always shrinking in our para-social era. But buying gum that's been chemically infused with the breath of a KATSEYE member is really giving Ursula and Ariel and I'm scared!

The extent to which these girls are enthralled in the global machinations of corporate advertising is not new in pop music at all, but from the Netflix show, to the international label partnership, to the jeans, the robot cars, and now the breath-infused gum... it's a lot! As a fan, let's free their voices from that candy cage and let them work on the album. At least Eyekons can now say that KATSEYE chewed — literally!