Ice Spice Celebrates With MCM in Milan
Story and Photography by Mary Blanket Peffer
Sep 30, 2025
During Milan Fashion Week, MCM kicked off its 50th anniversary celebrations with a private event, unveiling Taekwondo-inspired unisex pieces slated for release next year. The six looks designed by the brand's Chief Brand Officer, Dirk Schönberger, reinterpreted martial arts uniforms from active wear to luxury fashion. The exhibition space, titled "MCM: The Art of Motion," included an immersive installation where AI holograms mirrored the movements of interactive guests.
MCM, known for its Visetos logo-clad accessories and denim, had no shortage of hero-printed accessories on display, including timeless luggage and printed top-handle bags to satiate its longstanding customers. Although it seems clear the German brand, established in 1976, has earmarked the 50th milestone to shift ready-to-wear designs into a more tailor-focused direction, ushering in a new era for the brand.
Among the VIP attendees was Ice Spice, who invited Mary Blanket Peffer to shoot her arrivals on film. Below, her intimate photo diary with the rapper and a peek at the Spring 2026 MCM collection.
Photography: Mary Blanket Peffer
