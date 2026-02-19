All Your Favorite Face at NYFW Fall Winter 2026

While many New Yorkers spent last week sorting out their valentine’s day dinner plans, the fashion industry had other matters to attend to: clothes, cocktails, shows, parties, celebrities and everything else that New York Fashion Week brings along. While editors and photographers took out their phones and cameras, I ran around New York City with my Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 camera to capture your favorite faces at New York Fashion Week Fall Winter 2026.

Alex Consani @ YSL Beauty for Love 24/7

Tuesday, February 10th 8:00PM - YSL Beauty for Love 24/7 I kicked off my week with YSL Beauty at their Love 24/7 event in SoHo. The brand transformed the venue into a chic, red themed, speakeasy with handcrafted martinis prepared by bartenders behind frosted glass. Among those spotted in the crowd were Alex Consani, Amelia Gray, Paloma Elsesser, Olandria, and Yasmin Wijnaldum.

Elle Fanning @ Coach

Wednesday, February 11th 3:00PM - Coach FW26 Show If there’s one show I look forward to every season it’s the Coach show. Held at Cipriani downtown, the show blended rugged skate-wear energy with tailored outerwear, leather staples and standout bags that nod to the brand’s roots. The front row was filled with some of my favs including Storm Reid, Odessa A’Zion, Elle Fanning, Avantika Vandanapu, Lynn Yaeger and Olivia Ponton.

Olivia Palermo @ Cinq Á Sept

4:00PM - Cinq à Sept FW26 Show After Coach, I quickly ran to the Prince George Ballroom in midtown where Cinq à Sept celebrated its 10 year anniversary collection that leaned into ’70s-inspired romance. While the room was mostly filled with editors and influencers, Olivia Palermo made a surprise appearance right before the show started.

Delilah Belle @ Collina Strada

5:00PM - Collina Strada FW26 Show By 5:00PM I found myself in Chelsea for Collina Strada’s “The World Is a Vampire” themed show. The show leaned into a moody, gothic-inspired narrative with layered sheers, distressed textures and rich, shadowed tones, all grounded in the brand’s commitment to sustainability and thoughtful design. Some of the faces spotted at Collina Strada included Hillary Taymour herself, Delilah Belle, Ariana Phillip and Tommy Dorfman.

Ashley Graham @ Lucci Lambrusco Kick-Off

7:00PM - Ashley Graham’s Lucci Lambrusco Kick-Off As much as I needed a drink by now, the next event came at the perfect time. Supermodel Ashley Graham embarked on a new venture this season with her new creation Lucci Lambrusco. Graham brought the much needed vino energy with her dry, sparkling red wine from Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region. Held at Bar Bianchi in the east village, the kick-off was an intimate celebration among family, friends, and a few select editors.

Waterparks @ PAPER Lunar New Year

9:00PM - PAPER Magazine Lunar New Year Celebration After a few glasses of wine and some pasta, I ended my night at PAPER’s Lunar New Year Celebration held at The Living Room on Park Ave. Paper marked the Year of the Fire Horse with a spirited bash in partnership with Johnnie Walker and a special performance by K-Pop Demon Hunter’s Kevin Woo. Among those spotted in the crowd were Waterparks, Rhea Raj, Kiel Tutin, Kim Lee, Avantika, Emira D’Spain, Andrew Kwon, and more.

Taylor Momsen @ Christian Siriano

​Thursday, February 12th 4:00PM - Christian Siriano FW26 Show

Thursday was a much later start (thankfully) and got to kick off my day with the one and only Christian Siriano who brought theatrical energy to the runway with a collection that leaned into surrealist glamour and bold silhouette play. Coco Rocha opened the show in a structured two piece, before the rest of the models bloomed into vibrant colors and sculptural gowns. The front was just as show stopping with names such as Julia Fox, Whoopi Goldberg, Ashley Longshore, Natasha Lyonne, and Taylor Momsen.

Lola Tung @ Hennessy and Gold House Lunar New Year Celebration

8:00PM - Hennessy and Gold House Lunar New Year Celebration After a small dinner break, I made my way to one of the most talked about events from the week: Hennessy’s Lunar New Year celebration in partnership with Gold House, held in Chinatown at Chinese Tuxedo. The inaugural event, co-hosted by Heated Rivalry breakout star Hudson Williams and Bridgerton’s Yerin Ha, brought together over 200 creatives, fashion insiders and AAPI leaders for an evening of custom cocktails, mahjong lounges, karaoke moments and lively conversation. Alongside Hudson Williams and Yerin Ha were Lola Tung, Eva Chen, Bowen Yang and Prabal Gurung.

Tove Lo @ Area

​Friday, February 13th 6:00PM - Area FW26 Show

While my Friday evenings are usually reserved for happy hour, this week I was at the Area show instead. In the heart of Hudson Yards, Area's creative director Nicholas Auburn mixed plush velvet, denim-on-denim and eye-catching sequins with sculptural shapes that felt bold and grounded. Area's front row matched that energy with names such as Tove Lo, Bebe Rexha, Slayyyter, Aquaria, and Isan Elba.

Naomi Watts @ Jonathan Simkhai Dinner

7:30PM - Jonathan Simkhai Dinner By dinner time, Jonthan Simkhai brought together a cute friday night vibe at the WSA building in FiDi with an intimate candlelit dinner. The evening started with a cocktail hour in a gallery space where the collection was displayed on racks alongside images from the latest campaign hung on the walls. Notable guests included actors Matt Bomer and Naomi Watts.

Sara Sampaio @ Altuzarra

Saturday, February 14th 11:00AM - Altuzarra FW26 Show There’s nothing like spending a Valentine's Day morning with Altuzarra, truly. Joseph Altuzarra brought elegance and romance to the runway by drawing on Spanish art and cinema to infuse classic silhouettes with subtle theatrical hints. The collection featured fluid layers, rich textures, and looks that felt effortless yet intentional on the runway. There was a strong sense of movement and ease that came to life with Rosalia’s Berghain as the soundtrack. The front row featured actress Indya Moore, model Sara Sampaio, and Ivy Getty.

Jenna Lyons @ Prabal Gurung

4:00PM - Prabal Gurung FW26 Show I ended my Valentine’s Day with Prabal Gurung at his FW26 show. Prabal Gurung delivered one of the week’s most emotionally resonant collections, blending sharp sophistication with soft romanticism. Tailored coats and structured suiting anchored the runway, while fluid gowns and draped silhouettes added movement and ease. You could truly feel a deeply underlying message of strength, identity and belonging that truly stood out on the runway. Spotted in the front row were Jenna Lyons and June Ambrose.

Pete Davidson @ Cult Gaia

2:00PM - Cult Gaia Debut Runway Show

By now my NYFW was coming to an end but I had one show left. For the first time, Cult Gaia took to the New York Fashion Week runway with a debut show that translated its signature sculptural aesthetic into a full-on fashion narrative. The brand expanded into structured tailoring, bold proportions and tactile textures while still keeping that distinct, organic energy. Many came to support founder and creative director Jasmin Larian Hekmat, including Pete Davidson, Lukas Gage, Nicholas Duvernay and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.