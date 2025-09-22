Remi Bader's NYFW Photo Diary

New York Fashion Week wrapped last week, and Remi Bader can finally relax. The body-positive and Forbes 30 Under 30 online sensation, who's followed online by millions, went all over the city with a packed schedule, from sitting front row at runways like Tory Burch, Christian Siriano and Kate Barton, to stopping at some after parties like LTK.

Below, for PAPER, Bader unlocked her iPhone to give us an inside look at the stylish experience.

Photography: Kia Paulina Smiling because it’s my first show of NYFW! Kicking off the week with Kate Barton who is a friend of mine, and I’m so excited to go to my first show of hers!