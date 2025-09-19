Matthew and Camila McConaughey Partied With PAPER at NYFW

I did not expect to party with Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, or sip specially crafted cocktails courtesy of their tequila company, during New York Fashion Week. That's what made Monday's PAPER cocktail party in partnership with Pantalones Organic Tequila and Kiehl’s one of the night's hottest invites.

Hollywood royalty walked into Chapel Bar in the early hours of the night. The party, presented by Pantalones Organic Tequila, was buzzing, packed so to the brim I'm told there was already a lineup outdoors. A disco ball illuminated the supermassive chandelier and dried fronds that adorned the ceiling of the converted chapel, a perfect place for the PAPER party. Wood floors creaked under dancing feet, led along by the DJing of GG Magree, while partygoers sipped specialty cocktails. The "Pantaloni Negroni" was a personal favorite. From my perch near the bar, I watched as his laid-back demeanor immediately disarmed fellow partygoers with Alves in the lead. She wore a gorgeous, pleated orange gown with a gleaming statement choker and drop earrings, while he had on a worn in leather jacket and patchwork newsboy cap. Texas had landed in Manhattan.

I heard buzz that Love Island USA's breakout star Chelley Bissainthe had arrived, so I grabbed fellow Love Island fan and PAPER's own breakout star Executive Creative Producer, Angelina Cantu, for a chat. Unsurprisingly, she is effortlessly chic and totally warm. It was also her first fashion week, and we caught up on everything she'd been up too. Elsewhere, Kiehl’s gift bags provided the promise to everyone run ragged from the week's festivities — mostly me and my fellow editors — that at the very least, we had good skin to look forward to come morning. Kiehl's has been all over Fashion Week with their "What’s in the Bottle" campaign, from our gifting to some very funny stunts.

I'd met McConaughey once already, and struck up another conversation with him and Camila while I spoke to Persia Tatar, the Chief Marketing Officer for Pantalones. Nervous, I jokingly told him that when I told my mom the two had hosted a party with the magazine I was an editor at, she'd finally be convinced I'd made the right career choice. At the very least, she'd stop asking me to become a lawyer, or real estate agent. The McConaugheys laughed, and Camila turned to him and said he should send my mom a voice note telling her exactly that. I blushed, and then felt the color drain out of my face, hearing myself burst out with "I could never ask that!" before I could even think the words. He laughed then too, and she handed over my phone, after which he proceeded to leave an incredibly sweet voice memo for my mom. Camila looked pleased with the turn of events, while Tatar and myself covered our faces in a mix of shock and delight. Needless to say, I think he convinced her. At least, the tequila on the rocks has me remembering it that way.