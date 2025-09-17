Inside Demi Lovato’s Star-Studded PAPER Cover Party at BOOM

On Monday night, PAPER took over BOOM at The Standard, High Line to celebrate our new cover star Demi Lovato . The PAPER party, presented by Outcast , was the fashion week party of the season. Against the glittering skyline, Demi gave the packed crowd a first listen to her upcoming album It’s Not That Deep, including a surprise spin of her new track “ Frequency ” that had phones in the air and fans pressed shoulder-to-shoulder to catch every beat.

Looking effortless in a plunging bralette, undone shirt and sleek shades, Demi danced with the crowd, marking her return to nightlife with the confidence of someone who’s been here all night before. “Frequency” pulsed through the space, a reminder that Lovato’s connection to club culture runs deep , long before the current wave of party-girl pop.

The party at BOOM brought out a mix of music, fashion and internet darlings. Guests included Adam Lambert , Karrueche Tran , Justine Skye , Slayyyter , Aquaria , Loren Allred , and FoodGod — plus a long list of fashion and internet darlings. Behind the booth, DJ Sky Jetta and DJ INJI kept the energy high, while cocktails flowed and guests snapped photos in front of the PAPER x Outcast step-and-repeat. Branded moments lit up the room, with signature activations and The Standard’s signature city views framing Demi’s takeover.

As the night stretched on, the vibe blurred the line between album preview and classic New York party. Models, designers, influencers and fans mixed freely — from Bach Mai , fresh off showing at NYFW, to TikTok's favorite creators — proving once again that PAPER knows how to throw a downtown moment with uptown polish. By the time the crowd spilled out into the Meatpacking District, one thing was clear: Demi is no joke, and It's Not That Deep is already shaping up to be her most unapologetic era yet.