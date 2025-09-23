Katy Perry Looks Back on a Year of ‘143’ in Tribute Post

Katy Perry has something she'd like to get off her chest.

Things haven't been so easy for Miss Kissed a Girl amid a global tour, a brief trip to space and the release of her latest album, 143. Not only has she been subjected to near endless criticism for the space walk, paparazzi cameras flashed just about everywhere she went these last few months — thanks, Justin Trudeau. She's also experienced technical mishaps on tour, cried onstage, and split from her longtime partner, Orlando Bloom, who enjoyed himself a merry little trip to Venice earlier this summer for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding.

But none of that has stopped her from trotting the planet, bringing song and dance to thousands of Katy Cats everywhere there is Ticketmaster. In a new Instagram post looking back on the era, she reflected on the lessons learned, writing: "I tend to be mostly a futurist but it would be negligent of me to not acknowledge the incredible impact this last year has had on me." She continued: "143 to me was literally me saying I love you to my fans. Looking back now, I realize it has been all about reconnecting to my fans through these songs and through this wonderful tour that has given me the opportunity to see so many of you again and for the first time."

On the numerology angle of the album's title, she explained: "Lately I have been seeing 341 which has me thinking now after giving so much… do I love myself, finally? Well, I get the opportunity to answer that question anew every day. Today’s answer is yes. I am proud of where and how I have landed in this moment" She likewise said that "Through my years in the spotlight, I have been beloved, tested and tried. That’s the journey. I am blessed to know that there’s always two sides to each coin, and I learn that even when I hit tails, somehow through it all, I keep making my wishes." On what's next, she continued her caption in the comments:

My best friend once gave me a framed 19th century book called What Katy Did Next. I’ve never read it, but the title has always stuck with me. That’s the point - it’s about continuing to move forward, and dream.



Whatever comes next, I’m letting it unfold naturally. No forcing, no controlling - just trusting the angels, the fans, and the music to guide me where I’m meant to go. Please know this: my love for you is unconditional, and I couldn’t do any of this without you.



Excited to continue the celebration in the UK, Europe, and Asia and hey, 143 & 341.



LOVE,

Katy

