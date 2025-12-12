​Inside Miami’s Hottest Art Basel Activations

Though the weather outside is frightful, all was sexy and sun-drenched in Miami this month during Art Basel . Celebrating contemporary and modern art throughout the sleek city, the annual occasion was filled with plenty of events from sleek cocktail parties to delectable dinners. Brands like Kiehl’s, Ray-Ban, Google, TheOther, and more took the opportunity to showcase new activations, launches, and artists throughout Miami’s glistening buildings and sandy shores, creating a truly unforgettable week. Below, we’re taking you through the best Art Basel parties living rent-free in our minds…until next year!

PAPER’s Art Basel Soirée at The Moore Art Basel hit a high note at The Roof at The Moore, where PAPER hosted an exclusive late-night bash with Kiehl’s. Both skincare and cocktails were aplenty, with guests mingling during the members’ club’s new outdoor rooftop after dark. Electrifying pop art paired smoothly with drinks, enjoyed by attendees like Tyga, Meredith and Seth Marks, Andreina Santos, Taylor Tookes, Pepe Garcia, Bryan The Diamond, Alexia Nepola, Bunny Zingler, Matt Zingler, Carmen Carrera, and Angel Merino. As the stars twinkled overhead, everyone was treated to beats by Jonas Blue and RICHE—plus a special performance by emerging pop singer Chloe Jane and live Kiehl’s artwork by Alex Alpert.

BitBasel’s Sixth Edition Launches At Sagamore Hotel South Beach Technology and art go hand-in-hand, seen during BitBasel’s sixth event at Miami Art Week. This year’s occasion held a range of events, summit talks, and exhibits inside the Sagamore Hotel South Beach from December 3 to 7, from its signature MOOON Party Vol. 3 soirée to the sunkissed Sagamore Brunch. A major standout highlight included Shaggy’s special performance at OkayPlayer Presents: Friends From New York, livening the crowd with hits like “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel.” An assortment of displayed art by Michelangelo, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Ocean Planet, AstroGLPH, and a collection of archival Studio 54 photos taken by Sonia Moskowitz further elevated the affair all week long.

Es Devlin's Faena Art Installation Reading is fundamental! Just ask artist Es Devlin, who unveiled her latest work, “Library of Us,” in a glowing display of literary splendor. One of the week’s most powerful launches and popular photo opps, the 50-foot sculpture featured colorful shelf gradients of over 2,500 books with personal ties to Devlin, including works by Toni Morrison, Margaret Atwood, and Octavia Butler. The work ultimately spotlit the impact of literature on our lives, making a powerful statement on banned books and the importance of creative freedom in the modern age.

Central Cee And TheOther Party At SOPRA Exclusive Miami venue SOPRA was given the British treatment during Art Basel by Central Cee, who co-hosted a sleek party with new ceremonial-grade matcha brand TheOther. The label’s new first-harvest Master’s Blend was the star of the night, taking center stage at curated matcha tastings and a modern interpretation of a traditional Japanese tea ceremony. Notable names at the refreshing occasion included Ghali, Christina “Tinx” Najjar, Sofia Resing, Casey Boonstra, Elizabeth Lake, Adelina Novak, Jesse Solomon, Victoria Vesce, and Mike Majlak, plus cofounders Michael Lillelund and Harish Koneru

A$AP Rocky Releases New Shades With Rihanna And Ray-Ban There was no shortage of shade at Art Basel, thanks to Ray-Ban. The eyewear brand’s creative director A$AP Rocky—dressed in fresh-off-the-runway Chanel by Matthieu Blazy—arrived hand-in-hand with perennial PAPER muse Rihanna for its slick Art Basel bash, celebrating his newest designs. The night specifically toasted Rocky’s new revamped takes on Ray-Ban’s signature Wayfarer and Mega Wayfarer sunglasses, while also marking the creative spirit that flows through Art Basel all week. Held inside the Carl Fisher House—also known as Miami’s oldest building—the night enjoyed a burst of star power from guests including Evan Mock, Robbie Schmurda, Asadi Armani, Sophie Hawley-Weld, Kayra Theodore, Jose Musa, Zarina Yeva, Rob Li, Indira Scott, and more.

Harmont Blaine Kicks Off Basel With Dachsund Sculptures Whimsical Italian label Harmont & Blaine held a special soirée to kick off Art Basel’s festivities before this year’s Basel lineup officially began! Inside its Brickell City Centre flagship boutique, the brand tapped Milan-based artist Jay C. Lohmann to create 12 upcycled sculptures of its signature dachshund mascot, ranging from life-sized to supersized. Made with sustainable materials like vintage catalogs, paper props, knitwear, and reprocessed plastic, Lohmann’s latest works were a hot topic during the occasion, admired by guests including Adriana de Moura, Kiki Barth, Summer Barth, Angela Birdman, and more.

La Roche-Posay Soaks Up The Sun With Soho Beach House Let’s go to the beach! La-Roche Posay certainly did, holding court at Soho Beach House’s tent for a Friday daytime party. The sun-drenched occasion featured plenty of photo opps and signature SPF skincare from La-Roche Posay, ensuring everyone had fun in the sun. A lavender Soho Farmhouse truck also kept guests refreshed and well-fed with bites from tuna tartare to fries on the sandy shores. Guests included Angelica Carnemolla, Emily Woolhiser, Francelia Eckembrecher, Luna Gruhonjic, and more.

COPALA by Ben Rose Pop Up Art took many forms during Art Basel—including fashion, as seen at Hotel Croydon. The refreshing Miami Beach hotel opened a special pop-up for COPALA by Ben Rose during the week, featuring a variety of the brand’s resortwear and relaxed cotton pieces. Rose himself was also out and about during Basel, taking a moment to wind down at PAPER’s splashy opening party at The Moore.

Google Shopping Dines Out With Ravyn Lenae And Lauren Halsey PAPER cover star Ravyn Lenae made a splash at Art Basel, performing at an exclusive event hosted by Google Shopping and artist Lauren Halsey. Held inside the gleaming Matador Room at the Miami Beach EDITION, the soirée found guests seated for a glitzy dinner before Lenae took the stage. Stylish guests including Evan Ross, Alton Mason, Hugo Lecot, Mickalene Thomas, Frank Roberts, Stephanie Horton, and Kimberly Drew ensured the special night was a truly fashionable affair to remember.

Hublot’s 20th Anniversary Bash with 50 Cent Swiss watch label Hublot knows a thing or two about luxury; the brand’s quality timepieces and styles have made it a true standout—including its signature Big Bang design, which turns 20 this year! To celebrate its landmark two decades, Hublot took over Basement at The Miami Beach EDITION for a dynamic party after dark. Archival Big Bangs were on full display for guests to lust over, including Tyriq Withers, Khalid, Leon Bridges, Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Swae Lee, and Ty Dolla $ign. The night ended on a high note with 50 Cent, who took to the stage—naturally, wearing a colorful custom Hublot watch modeled after his upcoming film Street Fighter—for a bold rap performance.

Lamborghini Reveals Its Most Artistic Car Yet In Miami Beach Ciao! Lamborghini made a splash at Art Basel with the unveiling of its artisanal new Temerario Ad Personam. Held at the sharply minimal 111 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, the occasion found Lamborghini insiders, clientele, and VIP’s including Stephan Winkelmann, Federico Foschini, and Andrea Baldi in attendance for the reveal of the one-of-a-kind automobile, emphasizing the limitless possibilities of its Ad Personam personalization program. The innovative car was a sight to behold, sparkling from crystal-effect painted accents that took 320 hours to complete. The luxury wasn’t just limited to the Ad Personam’s exterior, however; the style includes twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain, embroidered logos, and exclusive Ad Personam cabin plating, making it a true work of art.

