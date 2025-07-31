Justin Trudeau Is a KatyCat, Apparently

It is incredibly likely that Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are actually dating. That, or the former Canadian Prime Minister has been a secret KatyCat this entire time. We can’t tell which option is funnier.

The retired politician was spotted at Katy Perry’s tour stop in Montreal, where they were papped sharing dinner over the weekend. In videos posted by various fans at the concert, the world’s most divorced man was seen loudly singing along to what appears to be his favorite song in the world, “Firework.” Check out the hilarious footage below:

@avocado6713 Justin Trudeau watching Katy Perry 🦋💫 #katyperry #lifetimesstour #justintrudeau #katy #fyp

I’m not a Katycat. Never have been, and likely never will. But I do get the energy here, because if she rocked up to the Lifetimes tour and spun “Harleys In Hawaii” or “Swish Swish,” I’d get activated enough to be filmed by hundreds of fans around the stadium. And I’m not even famous! Now that I’ve been thoroughly distracted from the point, I was just reminded of another Katy Perry bop that will traumatize everyone who lived through it for the rest of the day. Two words: “boxer braids.”

Now, there’s no official statement from either concerning their potential fling. We probably won’t get one either, seeing as he was once the Prime Minister of a country and she’s just freshly separated from the man she’s still married to. (And shares a kid with) I was initially hesitant to even discuss their sightings around Montreal, only because it seemed too far-fetched to be believed. What could they possible have in common?

But after a few sleepless nights listening to “Swish Swish” on repeat, I’ve come to the following conclusion. There’s something about the two that represents, at least to me, peaks of millennial mass culture that makes such perfect sense when paired together. They’ve both been called out for cultural appropriation, they both have hundreds of Buzzfeed listicles dedicated to them with titles like “ Literally Just 27 Really Hot Photos Of Justin Trudeau .” In my eyes, there’s no two people more suited to run around in secret while paparazzi chase them through the streets of Canada.