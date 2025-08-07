Mariah Carey on Katy Perry: 'Where'd She Go?'
Mariah Carey isn’t really keeping up with Katy Perry these days. She knows her, unlike Jennifer Lopez, but she’s busy making an album and raising kids. Why would she care that the pop songstress and future Canadian politician’s wife went to space?
The elusive chanteuse sat down with BBC 2’s Scott Mills to talk about her upcoming music, which is going to be very good. But besides all that, she was also asked about Katy Perry, a recent astronaut. When asked by Mills if she would “fancy going to space like Katy Perry did”, Carey simply responded: “Where’d she go?”
Canada, more recently, and Montreal more specifically. But before all that, space! She even promoted her world tour up there.
After being informed on the situation, she muses to nobody in particular: “Into orbit and back? She’s like, floating in the… and this is true? Wow.” I think her summation of the situation is my summation of the situation, following her brief spaceside visit. “Alright Katy.” As for whether she’d go herself, Carey says she “thinks I’ve done enough.” Which is true! She’s done more than most people in this industry, as I pointed out in 2023: “She wrote her 1990 debut single ‘Vision of Love’ at only 17, after which it spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. She is likewise the only songwriter in history to have three songs released at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100: ‘Fantasy,’ ‘Honey’ and ‘One Sweet Day.’”
She’s also written 18 of her 19 No. 1 singles over her career, one of the only in songwriting history to pull off such an achievement. I think she’s good on space!
Besides, Carey is hard at work on a new album, as I mentioned, which is due anytime now. In an interview with Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden earlier this year, she claimed “I’m trying not to tell too much about the new album. ‘It’s a special occasion/ Mimi’s emancipation’ — that’s a lyric from one of my songs.”
Image via Getty
From Your Site Articles
- Don't Question Mariah Carey's Songwriting ›
- Finally, Mariah and Ariana Whistle Together ›
- Mariah Carey Has a New Album Coming, Thank God ›
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Beauty
Lizzo Is Living and Loving IRL
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
31 July
Music
JoJo Wants To Feel Alive
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Porsche Cooper / Hair by Dom Forlette / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Porsche Cooper / Hair by Dom Forlette / Set design by Allegra Peyton
25 July
Music
Yungblud Reclaims Rock Stardom
Story by Georgia Evans / Photography by Ellen von Unwerth / Styling by Mike Adler / Grooming by Luca Tullio / Set design by Caylah Jean
Story by Georgia Evans / Photography by Ellen von Unwerth / Styling by Mike Adler / Grooming by Luca Tullio / Set design by Caylah Jean
02 July
Music
Reneé Rapp Trusts Herself
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Yasmine Diba / Styling by Valeria Semushina / Makeup by Loren Canby / Hair by Marissa Marino / Nails by Anna Wesolowska / Set design by Kelly Infield
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Yasmine Diba / Styling by Valeria Semushina / Makeup by Loren Canby / Hair by Marissa Marino / Nails by Anna Wesolowska / Set design by Kelly Infield
26 June
Film/TV
'Overcompensating' Hits Where It Heals
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Kenyon Anderson / Styling by Marissa Pelly / Set design by Liz Mydlowski / Makeup by Rommy Najor, Mollie Gloss / Hair by Akihisa Yamaguchi, Sergio Estrada / Grooming by Kennedy Trisler
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Kenyon Anderson / Styling by Marissa Pelly / Set design by Liz Mydlowski / Makeup by Rommy Najor, Mollie Gloss / Hair by Akihisa Yamaguchi, Sergio Estrada / Grooming by Kennedy Trisler
05 June