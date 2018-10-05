Fashion
Fashion

Solange's Saint Heron Launches Concept Shop and Gallery 'Small Matter'

Matt Moen
37m

Launched by Solange Knowles as a creative agency aimed at promoting forward-thinking art, music, fashion, and design from a diverse array of creative voices, Saint Heron has been a cultural hub for emerging talents. Operating under a 'be the change you wish to see in the world' directive, Saint Heron has brought us work from the likes of Phlemuns, Jacolby Satterwhite, Kenesha White, Mickalene Thomas, put on pop-ups at major festivals like FORMArcosanti, Pitchfork Music Festival, AfroPunk, and curated music selections for parties at The Whitney and Museum of Modern Art.

For Saint Heron's latest venture, the agency has announced a new concept shop and gallery, Small Matter, that will feature a rotating cast of collaborations and artists every week. Their upcoming Fall and Winter season, titled "FOCUS," draws from the Saint Heron community with collaborations from Telfar, Luar, Lorna Simpson, Deanna Lawson, Omondi, Blood Orange, and more.

With a variety of prints, sculptures, apothecary, vinyl, bags, books, apparel, ceramics, and more up for grabs, Saint Heron will have all your bases covered as the temperature begins to drop and the cozy comfort of your own bed becomes more and more enticing than scoping out the latest sample sale.

Small Matter's first curated collaboration will come courtesy of none other than Phlemuns and will be released this Friday, October 5th at noon EST. In the meantime, check out a sneak peak into this upcoming season's selections and an extended lineup of artists and collaborators below:

Photo Courtesy of Saint Heron

Photo Courtesy of Saint Heron

FALL/ WINTER FOCUS ARTIST AND DESIGNERS:

Saint Heron: Mass Matter

Phlemuns for Saint Heron

Lithographs by Deanna Lawson

Telfar

Folie for Saint Heron

Luar

Mowalola

Art Books by Toyin Ojih Odutola

Linea Germania

Omondi

Ashya for Saint Heron

Tawan KB Studio for Saint Heron

L'Enchanteur

Matte Brand

Art books by Lorna Simpson

Tactile Matter for Saint Heron

Artist Prints by photographer Renell Medrano

Artist Prints by photographer Micaiah Carter

Lone Laurel

Screwed Up Records & Tapes

Blood Orange Merch

+ much more

Photo Courtesy of Saint Heron

