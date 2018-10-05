Launched by Solange Knowles as a creative agency aimed at promoting forward-thinking art, music, fashion, and design from a diverse array of creative voices, Saint Heron has been a cultural hub for emerging talents. Operating under a 'be the change you wish to see in the world' directive, Saint Heron has brought us work from the likes of Phlemuns, Jacolby Satterwhite, Kenesha White, Mickalene Thomas, put on pop-ups at major festivals like FORMArcosanti, Pitchfork Music Festival, AfroPunk, and curated music selections for parties at The Whitney and Museum of Modern Art.

With a variety of prints, sculptures, apothecary, vinyl, bags, books, apparel, ceramics, and more up for grabs, Saint Heron will have all your bases covered as the temperature begins to drop and the cozy comfort of your own bed becomes more and more enticing than scoping out the latest sample sale.

Small Matter's first curated collaboration will come courtesy of none other than Phlemuns and will be released this Friday, October 5th at noon EST. In the meantime, check out a sneak peak into this upcoming season's selections and an extended lineup of artists and collaborators below:

FALL/ WINTER FOCUS ARTIST AND DESIGNERS: Saint Heron: Mass Matter Phlemuns for Saint Heron Lithographs by Deanna Lawson Telfar Folie for Saint Heron Luar Mowalola Art Books by Toyin Ojih Odutola Linea Germania Omondi Ashya for Saint Heron Tawan KB Studio for Saint Heron L'Enchanteur Matte Brand Art books by Lorna Simpson Tactile Matter for Saint Heron Artist Prints by photographer Renell Medrano Artist Prints by photographer Micaiah Carter Lone Laurel Screwed Up Records & Tapes Blood Orange Merch + much more

