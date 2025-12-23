How to Dress Like a Pop Star This Christmas

What does it take to become an artist of the modern Christmas carol canon?

The TV holiday special is one rite of passage that comes to mind. Musicians that aim for their works to find its way to the top of the festive playlists tend to go all-out in their embodiment of the Christmas spirit, and these specials are often complete with scenic sets, collaborations with fellow artists and unforgettable costuming. During the coldest and darkest month of the winter season, bundling up has never been an excuse for dressing down. So many of our favorite artists have historically pulled out all the stops for the most wonderful time of the year, and a few ensembles of Christmas past and present come to mind.

Christina Aguilera, “Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris” - 2025 Aired just yesterday, Aguilera’s holiday special sees the artist reflect poignantly on her past 25 years in the music industry, dressed to the nines for holiday numbers in the city of lights. Her array of unique gowns was cultivated by stylist Chris Horan, who’s also known to pull together looks for figures like Charli XCX and Barbie Ferreira. Horan enlisted the work of Celia Kritharioti, the oldest couture house in Athens, for one iconic scarlet dress ; its flared mermaid silhouette feels almost operatic. A custom, hand-embellished catsuit from Agent Provocateur for her rendition of “Santa Baby” first feels unconventional to the holiday theme but finds its meaning in the details.The suit grounds itself in a translucent, brocaded pattern that reads like a reinvention of the classical. The special itself was made scenic both by its ensembles and ornate view of the Eiffel Tower.

Mariah Carey, “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” - 2022 Looking into the looks of Mother Christmas herself, Mariah Carey’s reign over the holiday season has been studded by outfits that have cemented themselves as holiday iconography. Beyond her classic scarlet scoopneck that she wears for her 1994 “Merry Christmas Album,” her series of holiday specials have seen her show up in equal force. Her 2022 TV special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, was styled by Wilfredo Rosado, with whom Carey has a longstanding professional relationship. Rosado also styled the songstress for her 2024 Las Vegas residency and 2015 special Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas. According to Harper’s Bazaar , he even designed the 35-carat diamond ring for her engagement to James Packer in 2016. Her costuming in this 2022 special are adorned with equal shimmer and have a focus on accessorization, from the tinsel of the white gown she wears for a rendition of “Silent Night” to the tassels of the Nutcracker-inspired bedazzled bodysuit she dons for the TV special’s finale. Carey’s flashy fits and showmanship scream holidays in a way that few other artists can – there’s a reason she thaws each year to dwell at the top of the charts.

Kacey Musgraves, “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” - 2019 A celebration of her 2016 album A Very Kacey Christmas, Kacey Musgraves pulled together a variety of guests to perform with her alongside a live band in the warmth of an emerald green parlor. She shared with reporters ahead of the premiere that she envisioned the special as “Wes Anderson-meets-Gucci-meets-Cher-meets-a live theater production,” embodied in full-force through her collaborations with designer Susie Cave. Her looks achieve that sense of otherworldly timelessness through ethereal and classic features, such as a silver midi dress with frilled hemmings by Cave’s brand, The Vampire’s Wife. Another fabulously formal look was a red gown from Giambattista Valli, which had a sweeping cut and was adorned with ruffles and an oversized bow. A rust-colored, beaded pantsuit pairs perfectly with a billowy translucent top serve as the focal point of her rendition of “Let it Snow” alongside James Corden. From matching Troye Sivan in shimmering Gucci suit sets for original and appropriately titled song “Glittery” in an undeniable program highlight to donning twee red tights and a Christmas sweater as she banters with the crowd, her other looks range from fireside comfort to Christmas cocktail hour.

Halle Bailey, “A Motown Christmas” - 2024 Last year, Bailey collaborated with songwriter and producer Smokey Robinson to put a stylized and resonant spin on holiday classics. For the special, she was dressed by Nicky Good, whose curated looks have seen Bailey through Rockefeller Center’s recent Christmas tree lighting, the 2023 Met Gala, and the world premiere of The Little Mermaid, which Bailey starred in. Bailey donned a golden halter-neck gown from designer Le Thanh Hoa, complete with rippling sequins and a shimmering rosette, to perform a medley of Diana Ross classics, including a cover of The Supremes’ “Stop! In the Name of Love.” She also joined Robinson pianoside in a luminescent emerald gown from Maison Met , and wore a scarlet satin off-the-shoulder gown from Saiid Kobeisy, embodying the holiday through rich jewel tones and luxurious fabric looks.