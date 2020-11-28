A new TikTok trend has dentists on the platform sounding the alarm.

Recently, you may have noticed a number of people doing "veneers checks," or showing off their filed down natural teeth before they are fitted for veneers, which is an expensive cosmetic procedure that's supposed to give you a more uniform smile. However, dentists on TikTok are now warning that the trend is misleading, as filing down your real teeth pre-veneers is actually a completely unnecessary and potentially harmful step.

As dentist Dr. Emi Mowson explained via her TikTok, shaving down your teeth into "stumps" is not actually meant for veneers, but rather for "crown preparations and there's a big difference."

"Shaving teeth down to pegs like that is going to damage the nerve and you're going to need a root canal treatment and an extraction at some point in your life," another dentist named Dr. Shaadi Manouchehri added in her own video warning.

"Second point, veneers or crowns will need to be replaced every 10 to 15 years typically. She is going to need to replace them probably four or five times throughout her lifetime if not more," Dr. Manouchehri continued. "Not only the financial burden is going to be an issue, secondly it's gonna be a biological burden because the tooth physically can't be prepared and re-prepared every single time."

Needless to say, TikTokers who want veneers should be wary of the procedure in between the ongoing cost and permanent damage that could happen if the procedure isn't done by a seasoned professional. So maybe hold off on filing down your teeth until you watch these explanation videos, below.