Lollapalooza 2025: PAPER's Version

As a Lollapalooza truther, I believe that Chicago's annual festivities are the best in music. Whether it's the music-loving fans with their authentic variety of style choices, the line-up that takes turns highlighting rap, rock, pop and everything in between, or the perfect weather that takes over the windy city during this time of year — you best belive that as long as there is Lollapalooza, magically, I will appear.

This year, we upped the ante — hitting up a boat with Patrón while listening to fest headliner Sabrina Carpenter (then seeing her live in VIP ... she brought out Earth, Wind & Fire, life-changing.) Catching Olivia Rodrigo's set where she brought Weezer out on stage (chills) and catching newer acts like Mk.gee and Djo. We also got our makeup done as part of Airbnb's festival experiences (thanks for the wisdom Jill Powell) ran from backstage to sidestage to fronstage for Tyler, The Creator, and got on stage with Mau P.

And when we weren't running around trying to take in every musical moment, eating deep dish when we finally got back to the hotel, or convincing our friends to hit up the aftershow (did you see us at the PAPER after party? Cause we were at the PAPER after partyafter party? Cause we were at the PAPER after party) we were backstage talking to some of this year's stars.

Below, check out our catch-ups with Del Water Gap, Alemeda, MILLI, and Fuji Kazi! See you next year.

- Erica Campbell, Music Editor

MILLI See on Instagram Hi, this is Milli from Thailand and I’m backstage with PAPER at Lollapalooza! Tell us about your latest music — tell us about "Dance or Dead." Thanks to Knock2, my big bro who’s killing it out there. These talented young people, everyone’s going crazy with my song, with Knock2’s song “Dance or Dead.” The truth is, everybody should dance. They’d prefer to dance than be dead. Also, we know you have a new album out — what can you tell us about Heavyweight? So “Dance or Dead” is a new song from my album called Heavyweight. It’s already out on streaming. So “Dance or Dead” is a new song from my album called Heavyweight. It’s already out on streaming.

Fujii Kaze How did it feel to perform at Lollapalooza today? I loved people’s energy. I felt it. They were so kind and I felt so welcomed. I’m honored. Tell us about the sound behind your next album Prema? It’s classic music from the '80s, '90s and early 2000s. I was inspired by many classic albums.I wanted to create something that feels timeless. I tried to do that. What song are fans having the most fun with live right now? Probably “Hachiko.” When I performed this song, people’s energy was bursting. I liked that feeling. Which songs that haven't been released yet are you most excited for fans to hear? It would be the song called “Prema,” or my personal favorite song, the song called “You.” I want them to hear it. How do you want fans to feel when they hear your next album? I want them to feel liberated. I want them to feel free and less stressed, more blessed. You look amazing, what's your style secret for music festivals? For festivals? Wear whatever you want. You have to feel comfortable with your clothes. I’m feeling very comfortable in this because I wear this all the time. You have to make sure you’re comfy, that’s the most important thing. I’m comfy, I feel stylish and cool. You have to make sure you’re happy.

Alemeda See on Instagram What was it like to open with Rachel Chinouriri on tour? It was amazing for me. Everybody knows I was a huge fan of her. In my opinion, she’s one of the best artists out right now, no glaze. It was so special to me, as another alternative Black artist, for her to bring me on. On her tour, I would say definitely “Don’t Call Me.” That was the song people went off for. What was the inspiration for your latest track 1-800-FUCKYOU? The inspiration was pure hatred. I’m very big on expressing your hate. I’m very lucky to express it through music, through nonviolent ways. I think it’s just another fun, hateful song that I’m putting out on my next project. What do you think your next era of songs will sound like? I feel like a lot of the songs I make are very upbeat and rocky. Now I’m leaning towards chiller stuff. I’ve been listening to The Marias. So I’m like, “Let me make something calm and peaceful.” Just going softer, more vulnerable and emotional. I heard you have some surprises on your upcoming album. Can you tell us about them? I have two features, two Black women that I love and appreciate. There’s Doechii, my labelmate, and Rachel Chinouriri, it’s actually out already. It’s called “Chameleon.” We put it out while we were on tour together. The features are my favorite part. I don’t collab that much, so this time I was like “Let me do that.”

Del Water Gap How was your set? You were saying it you were still feeling the energy. Yeah, having a bit of an adrenaline comdown. It was beautiful. Last time I was here, I probably played for a third of the people I played for today. It was a beautiful return, It was probably one of my favorite festival sets i’ve had. What song do you feel like people were having the most fun with today? I just put out a song a few days ago called “How To Live.” I played that for the first time today. I actually messed up while I was playing it and had to start over. It felt like a fitting way to introduce that song to the world. What's the best part about playing a festival? I think my favorite fan experience at any festival is seeing people who I know have travelled very far to see me. I’ve become more aware of what people have sacrificed to come to shows and be at my shows. Seeing the same kids at show in Ireland and England and Amsterdam, it’s very moving to me. Today I saw some of those kids in the front. Your fit is great per usual. What are your festival style tips? So I think tackling a festival, style-wise, you have to layer. You’re dealing with the elements. A lot of festivals are in the spring and summer so it might be hot during the day but then cool down. My new hack is layering two tank tops with a t-shirt over them. And then a jacket. It looks cool, it gives it some dimension. What are you most excited to share with your fans next? I’ve been working on an album for the last year. That’s coming out at some point. I think it’s the first time I’ve been really honest in my writing. It feels like the real me. It’s very real, so I’m very excited about it.