Are Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers Teasing a New 'Camp Rock'?

Somewhere, Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers are shuffling through the woods with something to say. Listen closely, and one can almost hear their stomp-clap musical number on the winds. Camp Rock! Camp Rock! Camp Rock! Camp Rock!

On Sunday, the “Fast” singer and her former castmates reunited for the opening night of their JONAS20 tour in New Jersey. Onstage, they performed a medley of hits from their so-bad-it’s-good Disney Channel Original Movie, Camp Rock. Famously, the cult-classic flick launched the Jonas Brothers career and put Demi Lovato on the map as a bona fide songstress and hitmaker.

Songs from the set included “Gotta Find You,” “Wouldn’t Change a Thing" and my personal favorite, “This Is Me.” In videos from the performance, Nick Jonas can be heard addressing the crowd: "Joe got the job, and then somehow our dad figured it out to get me and Kevin to be involved in the movie, too. I think it’s time that we all walk down this memory lane to celebrate a little movie called Camp Rock." As one can hear from fan videos recorded of the moment, Camp Rock fans are quite passionate — and loud. Just check out the pipes on the diva heard in the video below:

For those naive to the gospel of the Camp Rock cinematic universe, it stars Lovato as a down-and-out middle class aspiring songwriter whose parents can’t afford her dream summer camp for future musical theater majors. Thankfully, her mom gets a job as the camp’s caterer, setting up a Cinderella style love story as her lyrics and voice are discovered by band boy Joe Jonas, who sets on a quest to find the elusive chanteuse. Meanwhile, she battles against classism and racial politics amongst the camp’s various nepo babies and scholarship recipients, culminating in a talent show for the ages. Oh, and it also features hilariously-of-their-time scenes that are in regular rotation online.

My personal favorite is Alyson Stoner’s Horse Meat Disco set that features the quintessential quote of the franchise, courtesy Lovato: “She’s really good!”

There’s no word yet on if Lovato or the Jonas Brothers have officially been brought on for a revival of the franchise, but Stoner did give an official comment on the subject earlier this year. Speaking to People, she said: "I haven't heard about Camp Rock 3, but you want to know how I heard about Phineas and Ferb's new season? From the internet. It wouldn't be the first time. I truly cannot confirm or deny anything. They haven't given me a ring." If I was Stoner, I'd keep that phone close at hand!