Alison Wonderland Leaves Reality Behind

Alexandra Sholler — or as she's known electronic music heads around the world, Alison Wonderland — is an unrelenting force within the genre. The Australian DJ has exhibited mastery of her craft since her professional musical beginnings. In 2015, she dropped Run, her debut album, winning over fans and critics alike. She leaned into the release's momentum, entrancing crowds with her hard-hitting EDM production and vocals.

Her sophomore LP, 2018’s Awake, solidified her stardom, topping Billboard’s Electronic/Dance chart. That same year, she became the highest-billed female DJ in Coachella history. Her glittery but emotionally evocative production and features from the likes of Chief Keef and Trippie Redd display her wide reach both in and outside the scope of the dance music genre.

She’s tackled musical side projects under aliases, a third Alison Wonderland LP and even a makeup line during her career. In 2023, Sholler announced the birth of her first child with her husband Ti West, director of the X trilogy. Motherhood has been one of the most fruitful ventures of her life but it hasn’t slowed down her musical momentum. During this pregnancy, she continued playing crowds and producing the same harsh, noise-filled electronics she’s asserted herself as a master of.

In July, she dropped “iwannaliveinadream,” which serves as the third single for her new album, Ghost World, out October 3 via Universal Music Australia. Along with this fresh record, Sholler is sharing a new baby with the world and has been spending the last few months playing international pop-up while also carrying her second child.

Alison Wonderland sat down with PAPER to discuss the relationship between motherhood and artistry, her feelings about Ghost World, her favorite films from her husband and the visual nature of her music.

Let’s start with “iwannaliveinadream.” What has the fan reaction been for that song? It’s been really good! It's funny because that song is very reminiscent of my earlier work. I really made a point on this album to be very true to what I gravitate towards. Anytime I put out a song, I overthink it because the lyrics are very real to me. The song’s about going through something that makes you not want to be part of reality. You want to live in a dream for a bit and not deal with real life. I wanted to make it feel nostalgic and dreamy and like an escape. I’ve been playing pop-up raves around the states and trying out all the music. It’s been getting a great response. The song feels so self-referential to your earlier work. Even with the music video. How do you go about using past versions of yourself as inspiration? It’s funny. The best advice I was ever given in the studio was to not think. I was in the studio and wasn’t thinking. That song was written in a day. I was very emotionally inspired to write it. The plan wasn’t to sound like an early thing, but I’m an artist and I gravitate towards certain things. Especially with this abum, I purposefully kept industry voices far away. It was a great decision. In terms of the video, I’m very imaginative. It’s in tune with my earliest work because I wasn’t thinking. I’m a huge fan of '80s fantasy, which I think was concerning to my husband when we met. When i think of a world I want to live in most, it looks like '80s fantasy. Amazing. Does that mean your favorite from the X trilogy is Maxxxine? My favorite is Pearl.

I’m partial to X. But I’d never seen a horror movie before I met my husband. When we first got together, every night he’d show me a new movie. It made me realize how similar horror and fantasy are as genres. There’s so much overlap. So much! I didn’t realize that. I watched Candyman and Nightmare on Elm Street. There’s so much fantasy in that. I’m so squeamish, though. At the X premiere, I made him warn me anytime something would be coming up. But Pearl, that’s a special movie. So visuals are clearly influential for you. How does live performance and seeing your audience impact your work? I try not to think of it when I’m in the studio. But live performance is so important to me. It’s literally my favorite thing. I’m pretty reserved in real life, but when I go on stage something turns on. It’s funny, someone asked me the other day if I’m playing a persona when I’m live. I’m like “No, this is me. This is the most me.” I grew up playing cello, playing in punk bands. All I know is expressing myself to an audience. That’s when I’m most relaxed and loose and it’s real. And you’ve been doing this pregnant. Which you did with your first baby. How do you keep up with it? Every pregnancy is different, so I can’t speak for every woman. But there’s a narrative that once you get pregnant or have a child, your career stops. I think it’s so stupid. I remember someone who worked for me once told me “I hope you never have kids because your career will be over.” It made me want to have kids more. If you tell me I can’t do something, I’m like “Watch fucking this.” With my last baby, I made an album under the name Whyte Fang and then played it at Coachella eight months pregnant. I did EDC mainstage at nine months. I was out there. This, performing, is all I know. If I stopped, I think I’d go insane.