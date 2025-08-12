Alison Wonderland Leaves Reality Behind
By Andie Kirby
Aug 12, 2025
Alexandra Sholler — or as she's known electronic music heads around the world, Alison Wonderland — is an unrelenting force within the genre. The Australian DJ has exhibited mastery of her craft since her professional musical beginnings. In 2015, she dropped Run, her debut album, winning over fans and critics alike. She leaned into the release's momentum, entrancing crowds with her hard-hitting EDM production and vocals.
Her sophomore LP, 2018’s Awake, solidified her stardom, topping Billboard’s Electronic/Dance chart. That same year, she became the highest-billed female DJ in Coachella history. Her glittery but emotionally evocative production and features from the likes of Chief Keef and Trippie Redd display her wide reach both in and outside the scope of the dance music genre.
She’s tackled musical side projects under aliases, a third Alison Wonderland LP and even a makeup line during her career. In 2023, Sholler announced the birth of her first child with her husband Ti West, director of the X trilogy. Motherhood has been one of the most fruitful ventures of her life but it hasn’t slowed down her musical momentum. During this pregnancy, she continued playing crowds and producing the same harsh, noise-filled electronics she’s asserted herself as a master of.
In July, she dropped “iwannaliveinadream,” which serves as the third single for her new album, Ghost World, out October 3 via Universal Music Australia. Along with this fresh record, Sholler is sharing a new baby with the world and has been spending the last few months playing international pop-up while also carrying her second child.
Alison Wonderland sat down with PAPER to discuss the relationship between motherhood and artistry, her feelings about Ghost World, her favorite films from her husband and the visual nature of her music.
Let’s start with “iwannaliveinadream.” What has the fan reaction been for that song?
It’s been really good! It's funny because that song is very reminiscent of my earlier work. I really made a point on this album to be very true to what I gravitate towards. Anytime I put out a song, I overthink it because the lyrics are very real to me. The song’s about going through something that makes you not want to be part of reality. You want to live in a dream for a bit and not deal with real life. I wanted to make it feel nostalgic and dreamy and like an escape. I’ve been playing pop-up raves around the states and trying out all the music. It’s been getting a great response.
The song feels so self-referential to your earlier work. Even with the music video. How do you go about using past versions of yourself as inspiration?
It’s funny. The best advice I was ever given in the studio was to not think. I was in the studio and wasn’t thinking. That song was written in a day. I was very emotionally inspired to write it. The plan wasn’t to sound like an early thing, but I’m an artist and I gravitate towards certain things. Especially with this abum, I purposefully kept industry voices far away. It was a great decision. In terms of the video, I’m very imaginative. It’s in tune with my earliest work because I wasn’t thinking. I’m a huge fan of '80s fantasy, which I think was concerning to my husband when we met. When i think of a world I want to live in most, it looks like '80s fantasy.
Amazing. Does that mean your favorite from the X trilogy is Maxxxine?
My favorite is Pearl.
I’m partial to X.
But I’d never seen a horror movie before I met my husband. When we first got together, every night he’d show me a new movie. It made me realize how similar horror and fantasy are as genres.
There’s so much overlap.
So much! I didn’t realize that. I watched Candyman and Nightmare on Elm Street. There’s so much fantasy in that. I’m so squeamish, though. At the X premiere, I made him warn me anytime something would be coming up. But Pearl, that’s a special movie.
So visuals are clearly influential for you. How does live performance and seeing your audience impact your work?
I try not to think of it when I’m in the studio. But live performance is so important to me. It’s literally my favorite thing. I’m pretty reserved in real life, but when I go on stage something turns on. It’s funny, someone asked me the other day if I’m playing a persona when I’m live. I’m like “No, this is me. This is the most me.” I grew up playing cello, playing in punk bands. All I know is expressing myself to an audience. That’s when I’m most relaxed and loose and it’s real.
And you’ve been doing this pregnant. Which you did with your first baby. How do you keep up with it?
Every pregnancy is different, so I can’t speak for every woman. But there’s a narrative that once you get pregnant or have a child, your career stops. I think it’s so stupid. I remember someone who worked for me once told me “I hope you never have kids because your career will be over.” It made me want to have kids more. If you tell me I can’t do something, I’m like “Watch fucking this.” With my last baby, I made an album under the name Whyte Fang and then played it at Coachella eight months pregnant. I did EDC mainstage at nine months. I was out there. This, performing, is all I know. If I stopped, I think I’d go insane.
I remember when Grimes had her first kid, she opened up about how creative and enlightened it made her feel. It’s an experience that unlocks so much knowledge.
You’re creating the most creative thing possible. When I was pregnant with Max and now with baby #2, I feel so creatively inspired. I’ve just wanted to go go go and create and travel. I want to keep myself busy. I’ve had fertility issues in the past. I think if I was just sitting in my room and not doing what would make me happy, it would get really dark. Grimes texted me during my first pregnancy and told me how punk rock I am. It’s awesome, seeing all these women in electronic do it. Oklou did it, Eartheater just had her baby. I see it and I’m like, “You’re a badass.” I’m more inspired to keep creating when they’re around me. Max is obsessed with drumming.
That’s so cute.
I never wanted to lose my identity. And going back to Ghost World, I never wanted to lose my identity. That’s why it feels so true to me.
What can you tell PAPER about the album? What tracks are you most excited to put into the world?
There’s one song, “Everything Comes in Waves.” i recorded the vocals on my iPhone and my friends love it. And the last song, I don’t know if it’s my favorite. But I’m the most nervous to put it out. It’s called “Is This The End?” There was a song in me, I knew I had to write it. I’m questioning my career. People go through this, lots of artists, and I had to say it. It’s the only song on the album that’s not super energetic. There’s no beat for like, two minutes. I’m talking about how I go to these parties and I don’t want to be there. I feel like just another girl on the list. But it’s ok. In order to stay here, I need to question myself. I wrote it in five minutes.
I also worked with some incredible people on the album. I have a close friend rapping on the album, there’s plenty of hectic stuff on there. The whole thing I feel like I could see as a show, but also see myself listening to it in a car. During my Whyte Fang album from a few years ago, I released it independently and felt no pressure. I brought that energy to this one. I’m so nervous to put this out, which I say every album. I’m stoked I got to make this with my friends. I have two incredible female producers on this album who blew my mind. They’re going to be features. All I want to be around is feminine energy. I’m excited for people to see this thing.
I can’t wait to hear it. How will live performances look for this album? You’re obviously not slowing down.
I have an amazing support system. My husband has my back. We worked out how to do it with Max and with the next baby. I’ll be touring and I’m creating an entire universe for this. It’s going to be a completely different show. I want viewers to feel safe and like they’re in an escape. Reality is so weird right now. But it’s brought such amazing music. People are embracing the weird and that’s what I think I was able to do with this album.
Photography: G
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Ravyn Lenae Enjoys the View
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
04 August
Beauty
Lizzo Is Living and Loving IRL
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
31 July
Music
JoJo Wants To Feel Alive
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Porsche Cooper / Hair by Dom Forlette / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Porsche Cooper / Hair by Dom Forlette / Set design by Allegra Peyton
25 July
Music
Yungblud Reclaims Rock Stardom
Story by Georgia Evans / Photography by Ellen von Unwerth / Styling by Mike Adler / Grooming by Luca Tullio / Set design by Caylah Jean
Story by Georgia Evans / Photography by Ellen von Unwerth / Styling by Mike Adler / Grooming by Luca Tullio / Set design by Caylah Jean
02 July
Music
Reneé Rapp Trusts Herself
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Yasmine Diba / Styling by Valeria Semushina / Makeup by Loren Canby / Hair by Marissa Marino / Nails by Anna Wesolowska / Set design by Kelly Infield
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Yasmine Diba / Styling by Valeria Semushina / Makeup by Loren Canby / Hair by Marissa Marino / Nails by Anna Wesolowska / Set design by Kelly Infield
26 June