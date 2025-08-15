Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Song of the Week: Cardi B, “Imaginary Playerz” The anticipation for Cardi B’s long-awaited second album Am I The Drama? continues to build with “Imaginary Playerz,” which flips an immortal Jay-Z sample in service of a song that finds Cardi doing what she does best – dressing down enemies with panache and unbotheredness. It’s low-key but no less funny and memorable than her usual flexes.

The Belair Lip Bombs, “Hey You” Australia’s best band returns! The first single from The Belair Lip Bombs’ new album is sassy and cagey, animated by fast, totally windswept production.

Steve Lacy, “Nice Shoes” Steve Lacy returns, three years on from his moment of insane viral success, with this fun, atonal drum’n’bass song that’s standoffish and weirdly romantic.

Audrey Hobert, “Thirst Trap” Audrey Hobert continues to impress with her indie-pop songs that toe a careful line between fantasy and reality, bombastic and grounded. “Thirst Trap” is self deprecating but totally embodied.

Fakemink, “Braces” I saw a tweet the other day that was like, "Every new fakemink song is the best fakemink song ever," which “Braces” proves!

Ashnikko, “Trinkets” Ashnikko’s new song is spectral and fantastical, without sacrificing her edgy, slightly unnerving core.

King Princess, “Girls” King Princess is at her best when channelling heartbroken old soul, and “Girls” is no exception – it’s a slow ballad with dimensions roiling beneath the surface.

Dijon, “Yamaha” New Dijon album! If you have half a brain or half a heart, this should mean something to you, and if not, “Yamaha” will make it mean something to you.

Cass McCombs, “Home At Last” The follow-up to Cass McCombs’ Heartmind, a truly sublime, underrated record, is finally here, and it’s just as delicate and special as its predecessor.

Debby Friday - "Higher" Nigerian-Canadian musician Debby Friday is a master of minimalism, and her new song “Higher” is a clear example of that.

Photography: Conor Cunningham