Readers probably won’t know that I am named after a few women who defined my life, for better or worse: Joan Rivers, Donna Summer, Buffy Summers.

The last one is key, Buffy the Vampire Slayer ruling my adolescent and teenage life. While I was never as blonde or good at martial arts as my teen hero, I did grow to slowly dress like her over the years. Leather, sleek and chic dresses, the color red. Even knives! They’re all staples of my wardrobe, and I’m glad to see their still Buffy’s too, judging by the sneak peak at the character from the long-awaited sequel series: Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale.

Enterprising paparazzi managed to grab photos from the set of Hulu's secretive revival. On the defining ‘90s genre television hit, Sarah Michelle Gellar portrayed the iconoclastic vampire slayer Buffy. From the photos, she and Buffy haven’t aged a day, judging by her sleek red dress and signature blonde blowout. How she ever managed to keep it so shiny all those years, what with the blood and guts she was covered in, is beyond even me.

Fans of the original series will remember red as something of a defining wardrobe staple for Buffy, specifically during pivotal episodes. My personal favorite is still the red leather pants she wore in season three’s “Graduation Day, Part 1.” They were a noted departure from the girlish ensembles they had her in throughout high school, and marked a noted shift in her styling for the rest of the series. There’s also the red homecoming dress from that same season’s “Homecoming,” which complimented Cordelia’s green homecoming dress. There’s also her chic red top from season six’s “Once More With Feeling,” Buffy’s infamous musical theater episode.

And, without giving too much away, there’s a red leather trench coat that everyone who watched the series will remember from season six’s adrenaline packed “Seeing Red,” an episode that changed both the series and Buffy forever. Seeing as they only just began production, I’m guessing I have the rest of this year to finish my Buffy cinematic universe rewatch. Does anyone else want to come over during winter break and finish Angel with me?

