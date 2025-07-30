Since When Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Dating?

We live in a weird, wide world full of stories. It’s like that cliche in movies about big cities, where a character smokes a cigarette on their fire escape and gestures out at all the windows in the buildings around them, saying each one contains a universe to itself. Thankfully, some of those windows have paparazzi cameras pointed into them, so the rest of us can see Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau macking on each other over dinner!

The potential love story between the embattled pop star and recently jobless former Canadian Prime Minister seemed to blossom in Montreal over the weekend. While there, the two were papped at buzzy Michelin guide restaurant Le Violon, presided over by Chef Danny Smiles. According to eyewitnesses, he personally met with the pair after dinner when they snuck into the kitchen to thank staff for the supposedly delicious meal.

I was also in Montreal recently and ate at a buzzy Michelin Guide restaurant myself, Le Vin Papillon, and suspect Perry probably stole the idea from me because it’s a good one. No matter, she can have it; I don’t like having to hear French in my everyday life anyway. TMZ got the exclusive shot of them leaving the restaurant, which you can see below:

It’s unclear how they even met, with sources telling The Sun they got acquainted “at an event.” No photos of this event seem to exist online, nor could I dig up anything to link the two on a cursory dig through her history in Canada. That said, Perry is currently on tour in Canada, performing in Montreal today, July 30. And it wouldn’t be the first time the Trudeau family has been entangled in controversial celebrity romances. either, seeing as his father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, briefly dated Barbra Streisand. His mom Margaret, not to be outdone by her ex-husband, was linked to various celebrities like Jack Nicholson, Ryan O’Neal, Lou Rawls and Mick Jagger, allegedly .

Like his parents, Trudeau is likewise divorced from longtime wife and Canadian TV host Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, whom he initially split with in 2023. Perry also separated from her on-and-off again boyfriend turned husband Orlando Bloom mere weeks ago, prompting a tabloid frenzy and some sad public behavior from the pair.