Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau (Maybe) Broke Up Already

Katy Perry has hopped on that Harley and zoomed off to Hawaii — well, somewhere far away from Justin Trudeau at least.

The ever-helpful gossips at Page Six report that the globetrotting pop singer and possible politician's wife has already ended one of those career endeavors. Don't fret; she's still singing. Sources tell the outlet her relationship with Trudeau has "cooled off" following a whirlwind weekend in Montreal between the pair, where they were snapped canoodling all over Mont-Royal before he appeared bleacher-side at her Lifetimes tour, singing his heart out to "Firework."

@avocado6713 Justin Trudeau watching Katy Perry 🦋💫 #katyperry #lifetimesstour #justintrudeau #katy #fyp

Sources claim that “She’s busy, he’s busy. They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off. But there’s nothing negative about it. They just aren’t in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off.” Were I to speculate, I'd imagine he was turned off by the media circus we so gleefully hitched our wagons to. That, or he's found a new pop star to stan and she's found new ways to torment her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Orlando Bloom.

Still, this wouldn't be the Trudeau family's first brush with scandalous Hollywood affair. His father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, briefly dated Barbra Streisand for reasons that were never entirely clear. His mom Margaret was likewise entangled with various celebrities like Jack Nicholson, Ryan O’Neal, Lou Rawls and even Mick Jagger. To her credit, Katy Perry tops this list save Babs. After all, who didn't have an affair with Nicholson or Jagger in those days?

As previously reported, he divorced his ex-wife, Canadian TV host Sophie Grégoire following a separation in 2023. Earlier this year, Perry likewise split with longtime on-and-off again boyfriend turned ex-boyfriend turned boyfriend turned baby daddy turned husband turned ex-husband Orlando Bloom. He went to Jeff Bezos' wedding solo and she made out with a former Canadian Prime Minister. I'd say they're even.