In the trailer for A24’s newest thriller flick, Mother Mary, Anne Hathaway plays a seasoned pop star embarking on a comeback tour with something to prove. She returns to an estranged friend, played deliciously by Michaela Coel, to create a perfect dress for the stage.

Aside from the sheer pleasure of watching Hathaway and Coel's generational mog-off — and the threat of supernatural occurrences to come — the trailer centers intimate connection that forms between a stylist and the artist that they dress. It is an era where the visuals of a concert circuit are immortalized in the camera rolls of those who go to listen. Given the trust and understanding it takes to collaborate on durable and comfortable show looks that cater to one another’s creative visions, it’s no wonder that many teams don’t go their separate ways for years.

Let’s take a look at some of the top-grossing and most viral concert tours of 2025. While the costuming process was hopefully not so witchy and unsettling as it appears to be for Miss Hathaway, there was undeniably some magic behind the scenes that made its way onto these stages.

Sabrina Carpenter's Short n’ Sweet Tour

Sabrina’s recent fifth headlining tour ran laps around the internet with its pastel glam and dolly dreamhouse energy. She began each concert apparently in just a towel, fretting that she had nothing to wear. The reality of her wardrobe turned out to be quite the opposite. Carpenter was joined on tour by stylist Jared Ellner, who divulged to Vogue that Act 1 is entirely Victoria’s Secret, Act 2 is custom Patou, and Act 3 showcases Ludovic de San Sernin. As Sabrina slowly prepared for a shindig set in her house on stage, she shifted from her signature strapless sequined bodysuit to a catsuit that pulled inspiration from Hollywood darlings like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn for its silhouette. Many of her looks featured interchangeable feathers, bows or embellished sequined kisses. For his hard work, we owe Ellner a kiss for sure.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé’s seminal 32-stadium tour saw the queen of pop challenge stereotypes and suppositions around the country music genre. She looked fabulous doing it. As well as continuing her relationship with stylists Shiona Turini and Karen Langely, she reunited with Ty Hunter, who was her main stylist from 1999 to 2014 – a witness for the era of Destiny’s Child. Her rotating arsenal of killer clothes largely featured pieces from independent female designers, such as an iconic black pair of buckled thigh high boots from the LA-based brand Partlow. She also collaborated with Glenn Martens, the creative director of Diesel, on a newspaper-printed jumpsuit during her rendition of “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM.” In a glorious homage to cowboy culture, she performed in a rhinestone-embellished set from Lindsey James Show Clothing, a custom jacket hotspot for cowboys on the rodeo circuit. The selections for Cowboy Carter were rowdy, regal and had something to say – nothing less than expected of Queen Bey.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Grand National Tour

During 2025 Superbowl Halftime show, which featured the Celine flared jeans seen ‘round the world, Kendrick Lamar set the tone for what to expect at his upcoming joint tour with SZA: Fluid vocal collaborations, rhythm, and style. Their ongoing Grand National tour saw Kendrick hire two additional stylists to his team, Marika-Ella Ames and Zara Mirkin, who joined his longtime stylist Taylor McNeil. As well as showcasing legacy brands like Supreme and Chanel, the most eye-catching additions to Lamar’s wardrobe were features from NYC-based designers, which felt like they had stories all their own: A custom patchwork leather jacket from Robin Goods and woven jeans from Gabe Gordon were the kind of grail that any frequent-flying thrifter might pray for. SZA matched the energy perfectly. Her style squad was led by stylist Alejandra LaPilusa, with whom she has a longstanding professional rapport. She also styled the artist for the 2025 Halftime Show, her LANA album shoot, and served as the artistic director for her VANS campaign. The tour saw memorable looks like a custom Kiko Kostadinov set by Laura & Deanna Fanning, as well as a black suit set from Chrome Hearts. SZA also brought on local stylists at select locations to showcase new looks, such as an unforgettable fur ensemble , custom from british designer Mariusz Malon, at her London stop, and a custom KEBURIA bubble bodysuit in Paris.

Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour

Over her decade or so in the public limelight, Billie’s style evolution has proven that she really can wear it all. Her yearlong tour showcased a kaleidoscope of streetwear chic. She collaborated with stylist Spencer Singer on the looks, who recently dressed her in Miu Miu for the WSJ Innovator Awards and in Prada for the GRAMMYs (And with other clients including Gracie Abrams and Lily-Rose Depp, he seems to have fully struck a cool-girl monopoly). Her concert looks shifted each night to showcase different brands and colors, but hit the same structural points that allowed her to rock and move. Her tour closet featured custom pieces like monogrammed snapback hats from brands like DOLLY and her collaboration with Mitchell & Ness, vintage finds like a Rawlings jersey , and niche brand picks like a camouflage supreme long sleeve. Her wardrobe was equal parts sporty and suave, and the stylistic chemistry she has with Spencer is undeniable – the cohesive outfits seem to prove they just get each other.