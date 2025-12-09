Inside the PAPER Art Basel Miami Bash at The Moore

When in Miami for Art Basel, it can be hard to narrow down your schedule. Between checking out the art, laying out on the beach, suntanning by a hotel pool, stuffing your face with delicious food, and hopping from party to party, there is no shortage of activities to keep you busy.

But every year, there is one event that everyone wants to be at — and this year, that honor belonged to PAPER, whose Saturday night party with Kiehl’s was the place to see and be seen. Held at the Miami Design District’s newest hotspot, The Roof at The Moore, PAPER’s party marked the official opening of the private members-only club’s new outdoor rooftop, developed by Alpha Hospitality’s Frederic Frosini, Sofyen Ben Amara and Jesse Saenz, in partnership and collaboration with The Moore and The Woodhouse, led by Simon Sorpresi.

And what a crop of guests turned out! Amongst the star-studded, full-capacity crowd, one could spot everyone from Los Angeles rapper Tyga to award-winning supermodel Taylor Tookes to social media sensation Bryan The Diamond. There was a BravoCon reunion as The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s own Meredith and Seth Marks sat down to catch up with The Real Housewives of Miami mainstay Alexia Nepola, and a Love Island reunion as recent breakouts Andreina Santos and Pepe Garcia had a chance to reunite. Stars from the Southern Hospitality cast had a blast swanning around the venue, Rolling Loud Festival CEO Matt Zingler held court with his beauty brand founder wife Bunny Zingler, and no one seemed in better spirits than former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Carmen Carrera, whose head-to-toe Gucci logo look turned many heads as she partied alongside Artist Couture founder Angel Merino.

Everyone made their way to the dancefloor at least once during the night, finding the sounds provided by DJs like Jonas Blue and RICHE far too pumping to resist for long. Rising pop star Chloe Jane certainly gained a few new fans, too. Pulling double-duty, the musician stepped behind the DJ decks and delivered an instantly memorable special-edition live performance of hit singles “Famous,” “Iconic,” and the newly released “Shut Up.” The buzzy artist got guests worked up as she stepped into the audience to sing alongside the crowd of excited attendees. When guests needed to cool off from twirling, they kept hydrated with sips of curated cocktails from Centinela Tequila, Bates Gin, Beast Vodka, and Sonrisa Rum — all while sitting around to watch as visual artist, illustrator, and muralist Alex Alpert painted a life-size version of a jar of Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream. Staying true to the spirit of Miami Art Week, this installation treated guests to a one-of-a-kind, in-person art experience, welcoming all attendees into an artist’s step-by-step process as Alpert slowly but surely turned what started as the familiar plain white cabinet staple into a gloriously vivid, graffiti-inspired creation. It was pop art perfection.

All in all, PAPER proved yet again that we know how to throw the kind of event that will be talked about for months, capping off an incredibly busy week of art and partying with a blowout bash that kept the energy up and spirits high. But no need to take our word for it: as guests began to file out of The Moore around 2:30am, no one could stop talking about how much this Miami Art Week party took the Basel cake. And those are some words we can eat off forever.