Wendy Williams' outfits on her show aren't particularly noteworthy — she typically favors a high-low mix like Target with Moschino, JC Penney with Valentino — but Monday's episode saw the talk show made a different kind of fashion statement.

Williams came out in a sleeveless ribbed turtleneck by Telfar, the New York-based unisex label popular with the queer community founded by Telfar Clemens, which prompted some users to speculate whether it was a PR move to wear a brand by a gay black designer after her anti-gay comments earlier this month.

Others, however, praised the outfit decision as it gives Telfar's relatively unknown status outside of the fashion world bigger exposure to a mainstream audience. "Icons wearing icons being iconic," one user commented on Instagram. (The top is currently sold out online.)

Williams' stylist Willie Sinclair III paired the top with a pleated ALC skirt and sneakers by Adidas. (She rarely wears heels anymore after being diagnosed with Lymphedema.) Telfar shared Wendy's look on Instagram, captioning it "PRAISE HER!"