Wendy Williams Doesn’t Want To Be on TV Anymore... As a Host

Freeing Wendy Williams means freeing her from television cameras too, in her own words.

Her attorney Joe Tacopina, who successfully defended A$AP Rocky, gave an interview with Extra last week about her latest career turn, and immediate hopes for the future. According to Tacopina, “She is personally doing great. As a human being, she is as lucid as they come.” He added that "Wendy has a platform… Celebrities have gone to see her… We are approaching three years, she cannot live her life… She is happy it is her, because hopefully it will put an end to this kind of abuse.”

Tacopina also claimed that Wendy sat him down to discuss next steps. “What she said to me, more than once, is, ‘Joe, I wish I weren’t in this situation, but if someone is going to be in this situation, better me with a platform, so I can expose the system." She continued, with her attorney telling Extra: "She said that if it was going to be somebody, she’s happy it’s her, because hopefully it will put an end to what she calls abuse.”

The pesky gossips at Page Six likewise report that Williams won't return to television as a host, per insiders familiar with the matter. She's instead pivoting, in this next chapter of her life, to being an advocate for people trapped in abusive guardianships. According to some of those sources, she might even go on a speaking tour to promote awareness about the system. One source told the outlet: "“It’s just an idea, but she thinks it’s important. She wants to maybe do panels, and help facilitate it and [talk about how] to protect families from guardianships. She wants to talk about how to get out of it, and all of the red flags," adding that "If there’s one thing Wendy knows how to do, it’s talk. She wants to bring this issue to the stage."

While she hasn't always kept her mouth shut when it came to the personal lives of celebrities, or her own, the key here is that she did indeed never keep her mouth shut. While many often decried her radio and talk shows as chaotic invasions of privacy from a loudmouth gossip, the same quality made her the harshest critic of celebrities she felt did true injustice. This is the woman, after all, who famously said, of Britney Spears' family and associates: "Death, to all of them!"

While recent medical reports feel like omens for Williams in her fight to get out of what she calls an unjust guardianship, let me offer a small comfort: We will all be waiting for her on the other side, ready to hear whatever comes to her mind.