I thought I was experiencing deja vu mid-way through the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet, in formulating a thought I knew I’d had before. A quick Google of last year’s red carpet report from the same event and I find myself quoting myself (grossly indulgent, if you ask me, but there’s a point): "The A-Listers at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday seemed unwilling to break with the expected."

Jared Letto in Gucci Photo via Getty

We got a ton of Gucci: Lee Jung-jae, Elle Fanning as well as Jared Leto and Salma Hayek (no surprise there), a bunch of Versace: Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Daddario, Daveed Diggs and Juno Temple, and far too much Dolce & Gabbana: Helen Mirren, Will Smith, Venus Williams, Gwilym Lee and Jon Bernthal.

Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé Photo via Getty

This is not to say these were uniformly misses. In fact, two of the night’s biggest slam dunks came from the same house, Armani Privé: custom on Cate Blanchett and a column gown on Lady Gaga, two of the night’s most high-profile nominees.

Jada Pinkett Smith in Gareth Pugh Photo via Getty

Cynthia Erivo expectedly stunned in Louis Vuitton, as did winner Jung Yo-yeon, also in Louis Vuitton. Can we talk about Jada Pinkett Smith in vintage Gareth Pugh that she just "had in her closet" (big flex!) or Kerry Washington’s luminous Celia Kritharioti Spring 2022 Couture gown? Absolutely. Two definite top toots of the night.

Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent Photo via Getty

Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent made several points, as did Oscar Isaac in Prada. Jamie Dornan looks good in anything, but his Bruno Cucinelli really had me feeling a certain type of way.

Maggie Gyllenhaal in The Row Photo via Getty

Other stand-outs of the night: Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta, Kirsten Dunst in Erdem, Julianna Margulies in Narciso Rodriguez, Fran Drescher in Reem Acra, Johnny Sibily in Marni, Hailee Steinfeld in Miu Miu and a personal fav: Maggie Gyllenhaal in The Row.

Was I gagging? Not so much. But this is more the starting line than it is the big finish. With the Globes and Oscars on the horizon, and red carpets returning in full, unbridled force, this seemed more like a soft launch than it did a grand entrance. And you know what? That’s perfectly okay.

Everything’s Coming Up Miu Miu What are you going as this Halloween? For a certain set of girls, gays and theys, that costume will be one of the skirt sets from Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 collection.

Photo via Getty

But perhaps no celebrity made a bigger impact in the outfit than Paddington star Nicole Kidman. The Bewitched star set the internet ablaze when she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair in Look 8 from the collection. "Nicole Kidman’s 'terrible' Vanity Fair cover outfit has fans 'shocked,'" read a Page Six headline in response. “The airbrushing of this cover alone makes a compelling case that print media deserves to die,” read a Jezebel story denouncing the cover.

Love it or hate it, this skirt set has managed to transcend fashion and become a pop culture moment. So let’s face it: It’s here, it’s not not queer, get used to it.

Gucci Recruits Martha Stewart’s Bestie Now, should we talk about Gucci’s Spring 2022 Love Parade campaign? We can and we must. Lensed by the legendary Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the campaign features Gucci staples Miley Cyrus and Razzie nominee Jared Leto as well as Golden Globe-nominee Beanie Feldstein and Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae. But the real breakout star of the campaign? Snoop Dogg, fresh off his grass-assisted halftime stint at Super Bowl LVI. He’s wearing Look 14, which first debuted at the brand’s star-walked and star-attended runway show in November.

It’s not Snoop’s first foray with Gucci. He wore a double-breasted suit from their Spring 2019 collection for GQ Germany editorial, for instance. It is, however, the first formal partnership between the brands, both legacies unto their own right. Are we bearing witness to the Lil Nas X-ification of Snoop Dogg? God, I hope.

Adele In An A-Whata? And speaking of legendary musicians, another can and must conversation we have to have is about Adele at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio. You know the visual mostly from the meme of her looking despondent.

But focusing on the meme alone denies the thrill of the ensemble. You don't understand, it's an Alaïa. The leopard print coat in question is in fact from Alaïa’s Spring 2022 collection, the first under new Creative Director Pieter Mullier. (Zendaya became the first celebrity to rock a look from the collection, when she debuted an aubergine cropped perforated knit bolero and matching mermaid skirt in attendance at the Paris premiere of Dune.)

Adele paired her coat with a partially exposed matching leopard-print dress (also a part of Look 22 as it was presented on the runway back in July), black tights and knee-high, stiletto Manolo Blahnik boots. After her recent appearance in Fendi at G-A-Y for Porn Idol and in custom black velvet and tulle Armani Privé for the Brits, Adele is making it clear that she’s a full tilt fashion force these days.

So that’s the last two weeks in big fashion moments from me. But do tell: What did I miss?

