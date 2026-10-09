Mazzy Joya is Instagram’s Final Girl

On the timeline of internet hood fame archetypes, between Tumblr girls and TikTok influencers, lies a short-lived but powerfully potent kind of presence: Instagram models. Merriam-Webster doesn’t define these kinds of titles, but my assertion is that to be an Instagram model, one must have an Instagram presence (duh) that outperforms—numerically and spiritually—their momentum on any other major social media platform and is paired with a freelance career in primarily commercial modelling that they heavily feature on their Instagram profile. The model herself need not be booked all that often; she can post about the same job over and over, then maintain relevance with consistent, non-work-related posting between gigs. During the late 2010s, the heyday of Instagram modelling, those who matched these simple but strict outlines often additionally vlogged their daily lives on YouTube. Most failed with this foray miserably (it’s hard to vlog when you’re not doing much), but in the rare moments when someone gained more clout on the long-form platform, they’d in turn turn in the Instagram Model crown and become known as a YouTuber. Since TikTok’s inception and the pandemic’s push towards the God-awful short-form video app, the influencer has taken over many of the roles the Instagram model was once charged with. TikTok is transparently quite lucrative, with a variety of paths to make it so: hawking bullshit for the app’s “Shop” feature; putting a Linktree in a bio that sends followers to Amazon affiliate links or Patreon or OnlyFans pages; registering for the app’s “Creator Fund.”

Many Instagram models of yore changed careers, consciously or not. Despite keeping their Instagrams updated in potentially the exact same manner, should priorities ever shift to the newer, shinier thing, their archetype additionally changes. There is one true Instagram model left. A diamond in the timeline’s rough. The dark-haired, doe-eyed, impossibly magnetic Mazzy Joya. Her Instagram is blood-splattered, jack-o’-lanterned, pastel princessy and pretty much perfect. Her online aesthetic is often replicated by less-booked model minions. Every post has an Insane Clown Posse or Lil Peep song attached to it. She’s just 20 years old but boasts campaigns for Supreme, Skims, Off-White, Heaven by Marc Jacobs, Tankair and more. There is no streetwear stone left unturned, no indie designer not vying for her freckled face for their next season’s shoot. She has a goddamn Wildflower phone case collab! A Devon Lee and Sydney Lynn cosign is the only appraisal the world should ever take seriously. Photos of Joya have appeared in i-D, Office and Dazed. Until now, she’s yet to properly introduce herself editorially. Mazzy Joya posed in the pumpkin patch for PAPER Magazine, where we talked Halloween, zines, Instagram modeling and the best campaign she’s ever starred in.

Tell me about your come-up. When did you decide to start modelling? Whenever anyone asked me as a kid or teenager what I wanted to be, I never said a model. I was a scrawny little thing when I was younger, I guess. I was cute and pretty, but I don’t think anyone would have guessed this is what I wanted to do. I was always interested in art, which is very accessible growing up in LA. Every LA kid says they’re going to do some creative venture, but so many don’t act on it. I realized I had to. I wanted to play dress-up and meet people while doing it. Then I started getting paid for it. What was the campaign that made you realize it was possible for you? And lucrative? I met Bella, who runs the jewelry brand iGirl. I loved her stuff, and she asked me to shoot. I was 15. I was so grateful because I was like, “These bitches rock,” and so happy to be at their cool-ass jobs. She makes all her shit by herself, which I found so exciting. I realized it was lucrative when I did my first music video. I love film. I didn’t think I wanted to act, though. I saw these creative people working on a visual set for the first time, which was so inspiring. I was 17 and had no idea they could pay me so much for just being in a video. At this point, though, I make most of my money in e-commerce. What are the differences between e-com shoots and music video shoots? Smaller e-com shoots are not very fun. Anyone shooting e-com is only doing it to make money, which everyone in the industry knows. It’s still creative people, but bigger sets and music videos are way cooler to me. Like Heaven by Marc Jacobs, I never wanted to leave. I wanted to bother everyone on set. They all had stories. Did you ever consider going to college? Yes. I’ve deferred my Pratt acceptance three years in a row. My mom was valedictorian, so she was on my ass about school, which I’m grateful for. I’m not gonna go, though. My favorite shoot of yours is obviously SALEM x Supreme. That was the most fun I’ve had in my entire life.

Who’s the dude you’re with on the couch? That’s Skrilla. Like the “67” guy. He was so nice; he was like a baby. The snake in the picture is real. I love snakes. I ran around barefoot with snakes, cash and pretty bitches. I swam in a river with alligators for a video Jack [Donoghue] and John [Holland] wanted to do. Did you meet Jack? Yes. My husband. You could bag him. They were great. We were in Miami and the Everglades. The other girl in the shoot was super nice. You recently posted on Instagram with the caption “Instagram does not exist.” Do you believe that? What do you think about social media? I hate it. I’m always on it. Instagram is almost like Dropbox, picking my favorite shit, then looking at it on a grid. If I had Twitter, I’d be lit on Twitter. But Twitter is dead. I hate how Instagram messes with relationship communication. Like, people will ask why I’m active on Instagram and not texting them. I don’t need to explain. Instagram is a black hole. What do you think of the phrase “Instagram Model”? I’m neutral. I don’t care if people call me that. I would hate to be called an “influencer,” which I think people may confuse me for. I’ve never been an influencer. I will never be an influencer. When I post on Instagram, I forget it’s up. Most of my work comes from brands liking my Instagram presence. It’s like LinkedIn. That’s what I say about mine. Do you think you have peers? @lotusblossomm. Lotus Blossom only. Favorite photographer. What’s your favorite Halloween tradition? Decorating with my family every year. We go super hard on our front lawn. We’re doing it tonight. What’s your favorite scary movie? I’m prudish about horror now. It used to be my favorite genre. I love Hereditary. Saw was my introduction to horror when I was 11. My stepdad showed it to my best friend and me because we begged him to. My friend and I had our nails dug into each other on the couch; we were so scared. How about your zine, “Boo!”? What made you want to make a zine? People were confused when I dropped that. People thought I wrote a book. I didn’t. I charged $5 for them. It’s a lot of photos and only a bit of writing. I was obsessed with Riot Grrrl, Bikini Kill, Kathleen Hanna, all of that in high school, and wanted to create something in that ethos. I worked at a grocery store in high school and would ask customers to build their “Mount Rushmore of Music” to cover the scope of their taste. What’s yours? Fog Lake, New Order, Black Kray, Title Fight. What’s next for you? I am the most restless woman. I want to do more things I have control of. I want to write. I want to be behind the scenes. I am not going to stop. All of this is the foundation for what’s next.

Photography by Andie Kirby