Maisie Williams Makes Acting Magic

I FaceTimed my parents and told them I would be speaking to Maisie Williams the following morning. My mother squealed about wanting to see the new installment of Practical Magic, which Williams stars in alongside Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock and Joey King. My father stole the iPhone from my poor mother’s hand and started listing fun facts about her Game of Thrones character, Arya Stark. Something about her weapon being a needle? He rattled off questions he wanted me to ask her, describing to me her character’s relationship with everyone else in the show and how those relationships compare to those depicted in George R. R. Martin’s original text. I had to interrupt his loud but charming tangent. I have never read or watched anything from the Game of Thrones franchise. I wanted to talk to Williams about the sequel on everyone’s lips, my mother’s included, of course. The sequel on posters plastered across every other block of Silver Lake Boulevard: Practical Magic 2. I wanted to know about Williams’ experience resurrecting a cult-classic text for a second volume.

Full look: Gucci, hat: Lily Phat, jewelry: Alamiska

Maisie Williams is your favorite actor’s favorite actor. From her tween years, when she began filming what would go down as one of television’s greatest feats, Game of Thrones, onward, Williams has garnered critical acclaim for her performances. She has solidified herself as an actor committed to craft, character and taking chances. From Pistol to 500 Miles, Williams has proven she was not a child star: she was a star who just so happened to be 12 years old. From side quests in app development to nonprofit work, Williams has used her time in the limelight to invent and give back. Williams received her honorary Doctorate in the Arts from Bath Spa University in July, where she used her speaking opportunity to bestow wisdom on the next generation of creatives, onscreen and off. Maisie Williams joined our call the day before the widespread release of Practical Magic 2, donning one of the most chill-girl-chic outfits I’ve seen lately. Baggy tee and even more oversized sunnies. Period. In the sequel, Williams plays Antonia Owens, the career-driven, magic-resistant daughter of Bullock’s character, Sally. Throughout the press tour, Williams has used her interest in fashion to pay homage to some of Bullock’s most iconic past looks. For the Practical Magic 2 premiere, Williams wore a custom Ellie Misner look that took inspiration from Bullock’s Forces of Nature premiere dress from 1999. While paying tribute to and learning from acting legends, Williams has spent the past decade and a half carving out a name of her own. She sat down with PAPER to discuss the worldwide release of Practical Magic 2, fashion and the various mediums that provide her comfort during crazy press weeks.

Dress: Atelier Arielle, shoes: Casadei, jewelry: Fie Isolde

Girl, you look fab. What are you wearing? Thank you! A vintage Stevie Nicks T-shirt, a Margiela skirt and some Missoni sunglasses. You’re everything. Practical Magic 2 comes out tomorrow. What are the emotions and nerves like today versus tomorrow versus the day after its release? It’s amazing being with these women for the last push of press. I’m soaking it up from a personal perspective. It’s such an incredible film. I hope it finds the right audience. I’m a little nervous, but there’s nothing we can change. We put our hearts and souls into it. Now it’ll be out in the world. I loved your premiere look by Ellie Misner that paid homage to Sandra Bullock’s Forces of Nature premiere look. What went into that decision? It’s inspired by method dressing. The first film is special because it isn’t an inherently witchy film. There’s magic! But the fashion and sisterhood are more integral. I wanted to pay homage to Sandra and Nicole and the looks they’ve given us. They’re such fashion icons. It felt like an extension of method dressing. There were so many of Sandra’s looks I wanted to recreate. It felt right to use her as inspiration. How was it looking at the original film, then finding yourself as an actress and character in its second installment? I think it’s easy to get overwhelmed by a project like this, with so much history and such an incredible cast. Like with every project, my relationship with the director is so important. I felt so guided by her. I’d wanted to work with Susanne [Bier] for so long. Working with her on this was a dream come true. On the days I felt nervous, I had someone to turn to for answers. She brought out the best in me as an actor. I’m grateful for directors who can do that.

Dress: Christian Siriano, jewelry: Logan Hollowell

What’s something you learned from Sandra and Nicole? What’s something you bestowed upon them? What’s something Joey taught you? Sandra and Nicole had great advice about longevity in the industry. It won’t be straightforward. There will be ups and downs. Loving the work you do will always prevail. I thought that was so beautiful. I’ve thought about that a lot since. I love to act. Sometimes, it feels like we’re waiting to show off during the next big project. But you can fall in love with auditioning and other aspects of this craft. Sandra keeps saying she finds Joey and me quite fearless in fashion and press. It makes her reflect on herself when she was 29, I think. I don’t know if that’s 100% true, but it’s interesting to hear. The industry has changed because of women like them, and it gives Joey and me the ability to have such a positive experience like this. Joey has so many incredible ideas. She backs herself on set so much; she believes in herself as an actor. I love her execution. It’s pushed me to back my own ideas more. A career can look any number of ways. Where do you see some of the sidestepping you’ve done — into humanitarianism and anthropology — appearing in your future? I look at what Olivia Rodrigo just did with Daisy Chain Fields festival. That is such a key example of someone using their gift for something positive in the world. I don’t know what the equivalent of that is for an actor. Whenever it comes to the intersection of career and philanthropy, beautiful things happen. I work with organizations all around the world, and I like the idea of fundraising through art. This industry is so lucrative. Sometimes, it’s hard to know where that money’s going. You received your honorary Doctorate in the Arts from Bath Spa University in July and spoke at their commencement. I graduated from USC’s acting program in May; I would’ve loved a speaker like you. What did you sense in the room from what will be the next generation of creatives? I was talking to a room of all kinds of people — those in front of and behind the camera — all with a creative brain. The main takeaway I wanted to give was to connect with your inner voice and be gentle with yourself. We’re all looking for success. But success can bring lots of opinions, some that matter and others that don’t. This should be for ourselves first. It can take years to make it. I have no idea what it’s like to graduate and get a job in this economy. I’m so privileged to have my opportunities. I think the way you move forward is by backing yourself. We have to love what we do. We have to keep the party going.

Full look: Alexander McQueen, hat: Lily Phat, jewelry: Logan Hollowell

I love that. I think we’ll start seeing lots of individuals in the next generation. It feels like everyone is versed in every medium now. What mediums do you find the most magical, consumption-wise? What mediums do you get most woo-woo with? It’s a whole combination. Music is the most accessible. You can put your headphones on at any point and be transported. I love being in nature, too. I live in the countryside. I take long walks and find beauty in the ever-changing landscape. I find that so calming. Sometimes I need stimulation, so I read memoirs by other artists. I find people’s minds interesting. Sometimes I need to write or paint. Every day is so different. The same medicine doesn’t always work. There’s so much trial and error while trying to cleanse myself or recenter. Those are my favorites to call upon. I love that. We’ll end on a hard one. Kiss, Marry, Kill: theatre, film, television. Oh my God. That’s so hard. I would kiss film because movie snobs are my favorite actors to watch on screen. I’d marry television because it’s been such a huge part of my career. I would kill theatre because some of the best deaths have appeared onstage. That’s the best answer you could’ve given. That’s the most theatre-kid answer ever. I love it. Haha. Yup!

Top/Pants: Genny, shoes: Casadei, bra: Intimissimi, earrings: Simone Jewels

Photography: Danielle Levitt

Story: Andie Kirby



Styling: Kris Fe

Makeup Artist: Kindra Mann

Hair Artist: Lauren Palmer-Smith

Nail Artist: Sreynin Peng

Set Design: Mikey Avina



Styling Assistants: Kallie Tsiranidis, Lydia Tuna

Production Assistant: Apollo Bual

1st Photo Assistant: Timothy Shin

2nd Photo Assistant: Christian Scutt

Set Assistant: Elias Ishmael Mejia