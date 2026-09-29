All Things Go has become a festival-season favorite by putting women, queer artists and rising names front and center, with a lineup that always feels particularly online — in the best way. This year, the festival returned to Merriweather Post Pavilion outside DC while its NYC edition was supposed to take over Forest Hills Stadium. Mother Nature had other plans: an incoming nor’easter, with forecasts of heavy rain, flooding and high winds, forced organizers to cancel all three days in New York.

DC, however, still got the party. Despite the rain, the mud and increasingly questionable footwear decisions, Hayley Williams, MUNA, Zara Larsson, Ethel Cain, CMAT, Lola Young, Remi Wolf, Slayyyter and Brandi Carlile were among the names keeping the weekend alive. The weather was messy, the lineup was stacked and, naturally, we were watching the crowd too. Here are some of our favorite faces from All Things Go 2026 inluding our girl Hemlock Springs, Rico Nasty, Underscores and the hilarious Robby Hoffman, let's go girls!