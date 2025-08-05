Two Friends and PATRÓN: A Match Made in Music Heaven

“Lovers & Friends” by Lil’ Jon, The East Side Boyz, Usher, and Ludacris. “Pour It Up” by Rihanna. “Marry You” by Bruno Mars. “Whatever You Like,” by T.I.. Whenever there’s a hit song you can’t help but learn all the words too — a mention of PATRÓN is not far behind.

Lyrically, artists have always incorporated the premium tequila into their nights out and biggest hit songs, and now, PATRÓN is bringing that vibe from airwaves to IRL experiences at seven major music festivals. PAPER had the pleasure of hanging out at one of these festival stops for Lollapalooza — in the beautifully decorated, equipped with ceiling fans and bamboo chairs (thank goodness), multi-story PATRÓN Hacienda. That’s where we sipped on their signature Headliner Margarita cocktail, danced to DJ sets, and got to hang backstage with Producer/DJ duo Two Friends.

Before they played a headlining set on the festival’s famous Perry’s Stage (with a drumline, horn section, saxophonist, and 500 drones) they played a set at PATRÓN Hacienda (basically a music heaven), including life-changing (in our humble opinion) remixes of “I Will Survive” and “Mr. Brightside.”

Below, we catch up with Matt Halper and Eli Sones to talk about festival antics, new music, and (of course) how music sounds better with PATRÓN.

You recently dropped a single. Tell us about it. What was the inspiration? Matt Halper: “No One Else” is our latest single and the release has been really fun because it’s our first song in a while. It took a minute to get out, but it’s finally here. It’s the start of a lot of new music. We filmed the music video in June. We actually had PATRÓN with us, we did a whole party scene on a roof. It has Corbyn Besson as the singer; he’s amazing, he’s the absolute dude. He was in a band called Why Don’t We now he’s doing a solo thing. People love the song. We premiered it a while ago and have been playing it every show since. We can’t wait to play it at Lolla. Speaking of performing, what songs do you think fans are having the most fun with right now live? Eli Sones: I’m gonna give one of our own songs and a separate song. Of our own songs, we just talked about “No One Else.” Believe it or not, there are a couple of unreleased songs that we’ve been teasing in our sets, and people are starting to catch on. I think there’s gonna be two in our Lolla set. People have been singing the words even though they’re not even out yet. One’s called “Way It Was,” and one’s called “Waiting For You.” And then a song that’s been a great reaction in general, do you have one? Halper: Yeah, I mean in electronic music, one of the songs of the year, which we’ve been doing edits of is The Days’ “Notion Remix." It’s a massive, massive song in our sets. Actually, I don’t think we’re playing it at Lolla. Sones: I think we are. Halper: Yes, at Hacienda House. We’ll get a little bit of it. That’s been a banger. What are you most excited about when it comes to playing a festival like Lollapalooza? Halper: Let’s just say Chicago ... they go hard. The elevator was a party in and of itself. When I was going up from the airport, going back to my room, I was in sweatpants and a t-shirt. No one recognized me. It was all good. On the way down though, it was a party. People are really showing up in Chicago for Lolla. We’ve been here once before. I guess I forgot how hard people put on.