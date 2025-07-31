PAPER's Guide to Lollapalooza 2025

Chicago, get ready. It’s that time of year again when the greatest musical acts, across genres, bless the windy city with their presence. The 2025 docket has something for everyone. Whether you’re a serious music nerd or casual concertgoer, you’re in luck. If you’re anything like us and painfully tapped-in, you might look at the lineup and feel overwhelmed. There are so many incredible names featured this weekend so it may be hard to plot which acts you want to see. But don’t fear, here at PAPER we’ve done our research, and are breaking down the acts that we aren’t leaving Chicago without catching.

The Big Names See on Instagram It’s impossible to ignore the stacked nature of 2025’s headliners. We kick things off Thursday with Tyler, The Creator, who’s sure to light up his crowd. Even if he wasn’t the legendary performer he’s asserted himself as, his releases have been so consistently strong that he could just live DJ his own songs and we’d be satisfied. Friday and Sunday, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter will take turns giving us all the angsty pop vibes that they’ve each carefully crafted. And classic country, hip-hop and electronic will be readily available too. Luke Combs, A$AP Rocky and Rufus Del Sol will all be coming through as goats of their respective scenes. Not to mention, Korn is appearing Friday, bringing rock nostalgia to Grant Park.

Alternative For All See on Instagram Like it’s genre soul sister, indie, alternative music can be hard to qualify. It’s much easier to simply exemplify it with the artists that are actively shaping its sound. Lollapalooza 2025 is chock-full of boundary-pushing, alternative acts that we can’t wait to see. OGs will be there, like Cage the Elephant and Foster the People. Bands like Wallows and Bleachers have become legend-level too with their consistently fresh sounds and innovation. And newer faces like Role Model, DJO and Mk.gee, the name on everybody’s lips, are gracing Grant Park alongside their genre’s predecessors. It’s a multiverse of madness for alternative and we feel lucky to be deep enough in the know to experience it all firsthand.

Pop Perfection See on Instagram Liv and Sab display through their headlining slots that pop is back in a major way. And they aren’t the only girlies at Lolla who will have crowds jumping and bouncing to fun, dance-worthy tracks. Gracie Abrams has become quite the confident, live powerhouse. She’ll be showing off her Eras Tour experience to the festival’s fans and we can’t wait. Magdalena Bay’s Imaginal Disk was one of PAPER’s favorite releases from 2024 so we're sure a live rendition could save us. Remi Wolf has proven herself unstoppable, raising her own bar, most recently on 2024’s Big Ideas. And if you want some heavier pop heat, KATSEYE is coming through with all the “Gnarly” vibes we could ask for.

Hip-Hop Hitters See on Instagram Chicago is home to some of the best, most influential names in Hip-Hop history. The lineup reflects this, as it holds some of the genre’s most exciting performers currently. At PAPER HQ, we’ve formally decided it’s Doechii’s world and we’re just living in it. We will be in her crowd, living for her chart toppers like “NISSAN ALTIMA,” hoping to hear deeper cuts like “SLIDE.” Bladee takes the stage Friday, pit stopping off his Martyr worldwide tour. Xaviersobased has proven to be a good time at these festivals and we want to hear what he brings to Chicago. Freakier fans will pop out for Jpegmafia on Saturday (we're talking about ourselves.)

Electronic Excellence See on Instagram In a post-brat era, it feels like even more mainstream music listeners have gotten adjusted to the joys of more electronic takes on pop and dance music. If you feel ready to tap further in, and you’re headed to Chicago this weekend, here’s where we suggest you start. Dom Dolla, Martin Garrix and Two Friends are for if you want to let your rave flag fly. If you like more unquifiable, genre-bending production, a stop at Jane Remover’s stage is a necessity. We’re there to “TURN UP OR DIE,” at their request. Rebecca Black is the comeback queen we can’t get enough of. She pivoted to hyperpop-inspired electronic that PAPER indulges in not just on Fridays, but the whole weekend.